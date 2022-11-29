Walmart employee who survived Virginia mass shooting files $50m lawsuit

A Walmart employee who survived a mass shooting that killed six co-workers at a store in Virginia has filed a $50m lawsuit against the company.

Donya Prioleau alleged that the retail giant had continued to employ a supervisor “who had known propensities for violence, threats and strange behaviour”, according to the Associated Press.

Ms Prioleau said she had suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder after bullets “whizzed” past her face during the 22 November rampage, in the lawsuit filed in the Chesapeake Circuit Court on Tuesday.

“She witnessed several of her coworkers being brutally murdered on either side of her,” the lawsuit states.

Ms Prioleau looked directlyinto the eyes of a fellow employee who had just been shot in the neck, the lawsuit states.

“Ms Prioleau saw the bullet wound in her coworker’s neck, the blood rushing out of it, and the shocked look on her coworker’s helpless face.”

Six Walmart employees were killed when a supervisor opened fire in a break room at a store in Chesapeake, Virginia (AP)

Police say Andre Bing, 31, shot dead six employees at the Chesapeake store and wounded several others before dying of self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Fellow staff members later described the store supervisor as a detached loner who said “disturbing” things towards them.