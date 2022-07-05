Walmart Employee Takes Home Kitten She Found Inside Vending Machine

Walmart Employee Takes Home Kitten She Found Inside Vending Machine
Josephine Harvey
·1 min read

The perfect vending machine item doesn’t exi―

A tiny kitten was rescued from a Pepsi vending machine at a Walmart store in Morristown, Tennessee, last week, after a shop employee heard the animal crying inside.

Lindsey Russell was on her break when she heard noises coming from the front of the store, she told WVLT. She approached the vending machine and heard meowing.

“I tried all through my lunch and my last break to get her. I tried recruiting coworkers to help me get her, and none of us could do it,” Russell said.

So, she contacted the fire department for help. Firefighters unplugged the machine and managed to find an opening where they could see the kitten and coaxed it out, the City of Morristown said in a Facebook post.

“Now Lindsey has a new kitten,” it said.

Fire department officials said it was still unclear how the kitten managed to get inside the machine.

Russell told WVLT she felt it would be best to take the kitten home with her. She said she and her mother had rescued other animals in the past and described the little one as wiggly and in good spirits. And, she already has plenty of potential names.

“This is Pepper, Pepsi, Pep, whatever you’d like to call her. She’s got a few nicknames now,” she said.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

