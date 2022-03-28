Walmart ending cigarette sales in some stores
Walmart, the nation's largest retail chain, says it will no longer sell cigarettes in some of its stores.
Walmart, the nation's largest retail chain, says it will no longer sell cigarettes in some of its stores.
The markets in which cigarettes are being removed from stores include California, Florida and New Mexico, according to the Wall Street Journal https://www.wsj.com/articles/walmart-stops-selling-cigarettes-in-some-stores-11648459800?mod=latest_headlines, which first reported the news. Walmart has rolled out a design with more self-checkout registers and other items such as grab-and-go food or candy near the front of the stores in place of Marlboro, Newport and other tobacco products, the Journal reported. CVS in 2014 became the first U.S. drugstore chain to take cigarettes off the shelves, while Walmart halted https://www.reuters.com/article/us-walmart-cigarettes-idUSKBN1W523O sales of e-cigarettes and electronic nicotine delivery products at its U.S. stores a few years later due to growing regulatory complexity and uncertainty.
(Bloomberg) -- Walmart Inc. is ending cigarette sales in some stores, citing a “business decision” to take a step back from the sale of tobacco. The move hit tobacco stocks, and Altria Group Inc., which sells Marlboro cigarettes in the U.S., fell the most in almost three weeks. Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsVanguard
Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman highlights Monday's top business stories, including Walmart ending tobacco sales in some U.S. stores, Barclays taking a $590 million hit, and Wells Fargo giving its customers rewards for rent payments.
Ng, Goldman's former chief for Malaysia, is charged with conspiring to launder money and violate an anti-corruption law. Prosecutors say he helped his former boss Tim Leissner embezzle money from 1MDB, launder the proceeds and bribe officials to win business for Goldman. Ng, 49, has pleaded not guilty.
El Salvador's Congress approved on Sunday emergency powers that temporarily suspended some constitutional protections after the Central American country recorded a sharp rise in killings attributed to criminal gangs. It was the highest daily toll of homicides so far this century, according to Celia Medrano, a longtime human rights advocate. In response, El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele asked Congress to approve the emergency measures, which include restrictions on free assembly and the inviolability of correspondence and communications, as well as an extension of administrative detention.
Apple TV+ has beat out Netflix to become the first streaming service to win best picture at the Academy Awards, with “CODA” triumphing. “CODA” actor Troy Kotsur also won the best supporting actor trophy, marking the first time for a Deaf male actor, and the second Deaf actor after “CODA” co-star Marlee Matlin won in 1986 for “Children of a Lesser God.”
Currently marked down by nearly 50 percent, this digital tool has raked in over 43,000 sizzling reviews.
With the full force of a very competent and dedicated build on its side, this C2 Corvette is the perfect classic restomod.
El Salvador’s congress granted President Nayib Bukele's request to declare a state of emergency early Sunday amid a wave of gang-related killings over the weekend. Bukele announced the request Saturday in his social media accounts, and congress approved it early Sunday. The decree would suspend constitutional guarantees of freedom of assembly and loosen arrest rules for as much as thirty days, but could be extended.
Renee Hultburg, a Grand Ledge parent, is suing the Grand Ledge Public Schools' Board of Education and all but one of its members over a FOIA response.
Privately-owned French retailer Auchan plans to maintain its presence in Russia, its CEO said in an interview published in the French newspaper Journal du Dimanche on Sunday, prompting Ukraine to call for a boycott of the international chain. Auchan, which has around 30,000 staff, 231 stores and e-commerce activities in Russia, has already been criticised by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for remaining operational in Russia after the invasion of Ukraine.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is heading into the final year of his current contract, but there have been indications that the team would like to extend their working relationship this offseason. Head coach Josh McDaniels provided more of those indications from the NFL owners meetings on Monday. McDaniels said that the two sides have to [more]
One driver cited had two young children in her car, police said.
Family members of police officers, National Guard members and rescuers were evacuated to Slovakia on March 27, police in Ukraine’s Zakarpattia Oblast said.This video, posted on Facebook by Zakarpattia Police on Sunday, shows women, children and pets boarding buses outside Uzhhorod train station.Around 100 people from Mariupol, Volnovakha, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Bucha, Irpin, and Sumy were evacuated, police said.“The strength of [the] children’s faith that everything will be fine is invincible. Despite their experiences, they are extremely strong in spirit,” Zakarpattia Police said. Credit: Zakarpattia Police via Storyful
The European Commission called on EU governments on Monday to end national programmes to sell citizenship to investors, also known as golden passports schemes, and urged them to suspend the sale of visas to Russians and Belarusians. The move follows a new push from the European Parliament to shrink and regulate the multi-billion-euro citizenship and visa industry which the EU has long considered a security risk. It comes amid concerns that people hit by European Union sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine may be holders of EU golden visas or passports.
BEIJING (Reuters) -China Petroleum & Chemical Corp, better known as Sinopec, is planning its highest capital investment in history for 2022 after recording its best profit in a decade, echoing Beijing's call for energy companies to raise production. Sinopec expects to spend 198 billion yuan ($31.10 billion) in 2022, up 18% from a year ago, beating the previous record of 181.7 billion yuan set in 2013, according to a company statement filed to the Shanghai Stocks Exchange on Sunday. It plans to invest 81.5 billion yuan in upstream exploitation, especially the crude oil bases in Shunbei and Tahe fields, and natural gas fields in Sichuan province and the Inner Mongolia region.
The government of El Salvador said Monday it has arrested more than 1,000 gang suspects after a wave of killings over the weekend. President Nayib Bukele ordered food for gang members held in Salvadoran prisons be reduced to two meals per day, seized inmates’ mattresses and posted a video of prisoners being frog-marched through corridors and down stairs. The government declared a state of emergency and locked down prisons after 87 murders were committed Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Readers share their views in letters to the editor
Wendy's has had some success with its seasonal salad and Burger King has kept the Impossible Whopper on its menu, but fast-food chains, at least these three, aren't known for their healthy menu items. That has not stopped them from trying.
Canada is expected to call on Tuesday for improving global rules governing air accident investigations, telling a virtual safety forum that such changes are needed in cases like the 2020 downing of a Ukrainian jetliner, a government source told Reuters. Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra is to tell the Safer Skies forum that the rules need reform in cases where the main country investigating a crash caused or participated in the downing of the aircraft, the source said. Hosted virtually by Transport Canada and the Safer Skies Consultative Committee, the forum brings international representatives and the civil aviation industry, including the International Air Transport Association, to mitigate airspace risks over conflict zones.