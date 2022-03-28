Walmart ending cigarette sales in some stores

Reuters

The markets in which cigarettes are being removed from stores include California, Florida and New Mexico, according to the Wall Street Journal https://www.wsj.com/articles/walmart-stops-selling-cigarettes-in-some-stores-11648459800?mod=latest_headlines, which first reported the news. Walmart has rolled out a design with more self-checkout registers and other items such as grab-and-go food or candy near the front of the stores in place of Marlboro, Newport and other tobacco products, the Journal reported. CVS in 2014 became the first U.S. drugstore chain to take cigarettes off the shelves, while Walmart halted https://www.reuters.com/article/us-walmart-cigarettes-idUSKBN1W523O sales of e-cigarettes and electronic nicotine delivery products at its U.S. stores a few years later due to growing regulatory complexity and uncertainty.