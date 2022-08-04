Walmart has epic summer deals on patio furniture, grills and more—save up to 20% now

Save big on patio essentials, including grills and outdoor furniture, today at Walmart.

Summer is far from over. If you’re looking for a way to soak up the sun and enjoy your outdoor area well into the fall, you came to the right place. This is prime time for savings, and Walmart has killer deals on must-have patio pieces right now. There’s something for everyone with thousands of rollbacks on patio furniture, outdoor cooking essentials, power equipment and more.

With markdowns of up to 20%, these end-of-summer deals won’t last long. If you want to get the most out of your backyard this season (and beyond), you’ll want to take advantage of these huge summer savings while you still can.

It’s good to get some sun but if you’re looking for some shade, the Best Choice Products 10-foot solar LED lighted patio umbrella is down from $129.99 to just $84.99, a savings of $45. As our favorite affordable patio umbrella, we love that it’s made of easy-to-clean polyester fabric and features cool interior solar-powered LED lights. While the umbrella does require a sturdy weighted stand, we found it to be super lightweight making set up and storage a breeze. With tons of colors to choose from, you’re sure to find one that will match your outdoor décor.

If you’re in the market for a new outdoor sectional, consider the customer-favorite Better Homes & Gardens Brookbury 5-piece wicker sectional dining set, down from $997 to $897, saving you a cool $100. Available in beige or gray, this outdoor patio set comes with a dining table, two cushioned ottomans and a two-piece sectional sofa. Large enough to seat up to seven people, the powder-coated finish protects the set from the elements and rust so it will last through many summers and seasons. Planning a big end-of-summer barbecue? Order today to start using this easy-to-assemble patio set in no time.

Looking for more items to complete your backyard patio or porch? Here are the best Walmart end-of-summer patio deals you can shop right now.

The best Walmart deals on patio essentials

Walmart has incredible patio furniture sales going on right now—save on Better Homes & Gardens, Mainstays and more.

