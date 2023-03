Mar. 28—LIMA — Allen County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man Monday for making threats and refusing to leave the Walmart on Harding Highway in Lima.

The store was evacuated when James E. Killings began making the threats just before 4:30 p.m.

Deputies took Killings into custody with no incident immediately upon arriving on the scene and booked him into the Allen County Jail on charges of criminal trespass and inducing panic.