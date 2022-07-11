Walmart and Gap’s new vibrant kid’s home décor is playful, fun and available now

Shop bedding, bath essentials, curtains and more at the Gap Home Kids collection available online at Walmart.

If your kids have been dropping hints that their bedroom, bathroom or playroom could use a design refresh, we’ve got some exciting news for you—and them! Walmart announced that as part of its ongoing partnership with Gap, it’s launching a home décor collection just for kids.

The Gap Home Kids line is available now, and while your kids will love the bright colors and fun patterns, you’ll be just as enamored with the affordable price tags. Here’s everything you need to know about this new collection.

What is the Walmart x Gap Home Kids collaboration?

Walmart and Gap have been collaborating since 2021 when they launched the Gap Home line, followed by the Gap Home Furniture, both of which are exclusively available at Walmart.com.

On June 1, the two brands launched their latest collection, called Gap Home Kids, and it’s sure to be a hit thanks to its fun designs and budget-friendly prices.

Everything is priced between $20 and $79, making them an affordable option for your child’s space.

The Gap Home Kids line is described as “youthfully optimistic” and features more than 200 home décor items, such as bedding, bath linens, pillows, throws, rugs and window treatments.

The designs feature lots of bright, vibrant colors and playful patterns, many of which give a nod to Gap’s iconic chambray and stripe patterns.

What’s in the Gap Kids Home collection?

The Walmart and Gap Kids Home Collection is now available exclusively online at Walmart.

There’s no shortage of great products to be found in the new Gap Home Kids collection, and the majority of the items fall into a few categories for your child’s space.

Bedding: If your children want to refresh their bedrooms, look no further than this new Gap collection. It features dozens of cozy and comfortable bedding pieces, including comforters, sheets, throw blankets and decorative pillows. There are more basic options, such as solid colors or plain stripes, as well as fun trendy patterns like rainbows, dinosaurs and tie-dye.

Bath essentials: For your children’s bathroom, the collection has bright bath essentials, such as towels, shower curtains and rugs in the same eye-catching patterns and colors. Most of the bath products are made with plush organic cotton, so they’re every bit as functional as they are attractive.

Area rugs: Ask any designer, and they’ll tell you that rugs help pull a room together and make it feel much more cozy. The Gap Kids Home line includes a variety of reasonably priced area rugs for your child’s space, most of which come in multiple sizes.

Curtains: Finally, the collection has a number of window treatments to complete your child’s room. There are several colors and patterns to choose from, and they’ll be the perfect finishing touch on any kids’ space.

No matter your children’s style, they’re sure to find something they love in this bright new collection, and with such reasonable prices, you’ll be able to refresh their space with affordable and stylish pieces.

