Walmart, GlobeNewswire Probe Fake Statement on Crypto Deal

Walmart, GlobeNewswire Probe Fake Statement on Crypto Deal
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brendan Case and Vildana Hajric
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) --

Walmart Inc. and a press-release distributor are investigating a hoax tying the retailer to a supposed cryptocurrency deal after an announcement, later determined to be false, caused a short-lived surge in Litecoin through a highly unregulated market.

According to the release on GlobeNewswire at 9:30 a.m. in New York, Walmart would start letting its customers pay with Litecoin, a relatively obscure instrument that isn’t among the top 10 cryptocurrencies, according to CoinMarketCap.com. The statement was initially covered by Reuters, CNBC and Bloomberg News, fueling a jump of as much as 33% for Litecoin. Within an hour, the retailer denied the statement, erasing most of the gain and sending a shudder through the broader cryptocurrency market. Litecoin also later confirmed the announcement was false.

The company and the newswire say they are now seeking to determine how the events transpired. Tracking down the perpetrator could prove difficult in the shadowy world of crypto transactions, and the episode may well bolster critics who argue that without regulation, digital currencies are susceptible to meddling from unscrupulous actors.

GlobeNewswire is working with authorities on an investigation, “including into any criminal activity associated with this matter,” according to an emailed statement from Intrado, which operates the newswire.

“This has never happened before and we have already put in place enhanced authentication steps to prevent this isolated incident from occurring in the future,” Intrado said. Intrado, which is controlled by Apollo Global Management, distributes 200,000 press releases per year, according to its website.

Adding credence to the news right after the phony statement’s appearance was a Twitter posting from Litecoin’s verified account, that linked to the release. That tweet was deleted after the announcement was determined to be fake, said Charlie Lee, creator of Litecoin and managing director of the Litecoin Foundation.

In an interview on Bloomberg TV with Emily Chang, Lee said he only owns about 20 Litecoin tokens and doesn’t have an incentive to participate in schemes that could pump the value of the digital currency.

“It’s really bad for this to happen, and we really need to look into it,” Lee said, adding that his foundation “really screwed up” by tweeting about the release. He said he has limited tools to look into what happened and said GlobeNewswire should investigate the incident.

The occurrence shows how fake statements remain an acute risk for newswire operators that put out the releases that dictate the daily flow of U.S. financial markets.

“If you’re putting out a press release that can move markets, you have tremendous potential for harm,” said Kathleen Culver, head of the Center for Journalism Ethics at the University of Wisconsin. “If you were someone who saw this, made some buys and then everything dropped back to Earth again, you could be out a lot of money.”

While fabricated releases aren’t new to the market, cryptocurrencies would seem to provide fertile ground for deception. Unlike stocks, trading is mostly untraceable, so scammers leave few tracks. And traders have become conditioned to expect outsize price reactions to the flimsiest of announcements -- when, say, Elon Musk namechecks a project on Twitter.

“We realize how powerful a single tweet can be in this day and age,” Lee said. “It was over-excitedness about the news. It happens.”

‘No Relationship’

Walmart said it has “no relationship” with Litecoin in a statement after a representative told Bloomberg News that the company is trying to learn more about the erroneous news release. The Litecoin Foundation said in a tweet that it hadn’t entered a partnership with Walmart.

Litecoin rose 2% at 4:14 p.m. in New York. Walmart shares slipped less than 1% to $145.06 at Monday’s close after earlier trading in positive territory.

Cryptocurrencies aren’t the only markets in which bad information has moved prices, of course. The SEC has gone after individuals for issuing phony press releases in recent years. The agency often relies on well-timed stock trades for clues as to who is behind the hoax, but it could be harder to unravel this hoax, since cryptocurrency is designed to be anonymous. The SEC, which declined to comment, has limited access to data on well-timed crypto trades and will likely have to turn to unregulated platforms for more information.

“Even highly regulated markets like the stock market can be manipulated in this way,” said Jeffrey Timmermans, a business journalism professor at Arizona State University. “The crypto market is so volatile, it does tend to have a big retail investor participation, and these are the people who are also likely to jump in on rumor and speculation.”

It’s unclear whether the episode will dissuade big companies from partnering with cryptocurrencies going forward. Their use has skyrocketed in recent years, with El Salvador even going as far as adopting Bitcoin as legal tender, but questions about their susceptibility to meddling and pump-and-dump schemes has fueled skepticism in many corners of the market.

Companies are preparing for a further integration, however. Walmart advertised a position earlier this year to develop “the digital currency strategy and product roadmap” while identifying “crypto-related investment and partnerships,” according to an August job posting on the company’s website.

“In terms of this being harmful for crypto -- this happens with the regular stock market also,” Litecoin’s Lee said. “It happens a lot more with the regular stock market than with crypto. But I’ve seen it happen a few times with crypto.”

(Updates to include Intrado statement and new comments from Litecoin creator.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fake news! Concerns build over hoax Walmart Litecoin announcement

    In a stunning revelation, Walmart appeared to reveal it would be accepting Litecoin (LTC) from October. Investors responded with ferver as the news broke, Markets went haywire, and the price surged 36% in just 15 minutes from $175.45 to $237.88.

  • iCapital Network and Grayscale Partner in New Crypto Venture

    The partnership provides over 6,700 independent advisors easier access to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other digital currencies.

  • RA International Group (LON:RAI) shareholders have endured a 26% loss from investing in the stock three years ago

    While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the RA International Group PLC ( LON:RAI...

  • Crypto CEOs should cooperate with regulators to unlock future growth -SALT panel

    Cryptocurrency executives should work with regulators instead of being their adversary for the sector to grow to its potential, members of a digital currency panel at Wall Street's SALT conference said on Monday. Kevin O'Leary, who recently invested in a crypto aggregating platform WonderFi, called for leaders of the companies to adopt an accommodating tone, saying the current lack of compliance in the field is keeping investors at bay. O'Leary, who invests in entrepreneurs on the business reality TV show "Shark Tank," was speaking at the SALT event, one of the premier hedge fund industry conferences taking place in New York.

  • Exclusive: Buyout firm Apollo makes $4.3 billion offer to buy Tronox -sources

    Private equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc has approached Tronox Holdings Plc, one of the world's largest pigment manufacturers, with a $4.3 billion all-cash offer, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. Apollo has offered $27 per share to buy Stamford, Connecticut-based Tronox, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity. Tronox has hired advisers to consider the bid and has yet to decide on its next steps, the sources added.

  • Apple Stock Steadies as Street Sees Limited Impact From App Store Lawsuit Ruling

    Investors have regained their composure over a court ruling that requires Apple to let developers offer alternatives other than the App Store for making in-app purchases.

  • Epic Files Appeal After Loss to Apple in App Store Case

    (Bloomberg) -- Epic Games Inc. filed a notice of appeal Sunday following a judge’s decision in its antitrust lawsuit against Apple Inc. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers mostly sided with Apple, rejecting Epic’s claims that the iPhone maker is a monopoly. She also didn’t rule that Apple needs to restore Fortnite, Epic’s hit game at the center of the lawsuit, to the App Store or Epic’s Apple developer account. She also rejected the need for third-party App Stores and didn’t force Apple t

  • Security Software Is Booming, Goldman Sachs Says. Why It Downgraded Crowdstrike and Check Point.

    Security-software analyst Brian Essex said the group is benefiting from “one of the most substantial firewall-related spending cycles we’ve seen in years.”

  • SEC Chief Puts Corporate Bonds in Crosshairs for Scrutiny

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler signaled corporate bonds are in his crosshairs, showing his focus extends beyond frothy markets like crypto and meme stocks to a key pillar of Wall Street.The SEC chief, set to testify Tuesday in the Senate, said in prepared remarks that he’s asked the regulator’s staff to recommend ways to “bring greater efficiency and transparency” to everything from corporate debt to municipal bonds and mortgage securities. “This market

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy Now? Automaker Exits India Amid August Sales Slump

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged from a fundamental corporate redesign to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, made its commercial debut in the U.S. late last year. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well.

  • Is Penn Stock A Buy As Online Sports Betting Jumps As NFL Season Kicks Off?

    Penn National Gaming is among the top-rated gambling stocks as more states allow sports betting and online wagering.

  • Hoax Hits Litecoin While Cardano Takes Aim At Bigger Cryptos

    The blockchain platform Cardano rolled out an upgrade that will allow users to create so-called smart contracts.

  • Energy Crunch Deepens as U.S. Warns Europe Isn’t Doing Enough

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s energy crunch is deepening, with gas and power prices hitting fresh records after the U.S. warned the continent isn’t doing enough to prepare for what could be potentially a dire winter.With about a month to go before the start of the heating season, Europe doesn’t have enough natural gas in storage sites and isn’t building inventories fast enough either. Amos Hochstein, the U.S. State Department’s envoy for energy security, said on Friday he was worried about supplies th

  • House Democrats Float 26.5% Top Corporate Rate in Tax Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- House Democrats on Monday released a package of tax increases that falls short of President Joe Biden’s ambition, an acknowledgment of how politically precarious the White House’s $3.5 trillion economic agenda is for party moderates.The Democratic proposal from the Ways and Means Committee would raise the top corporate tax rate from 21% to 26.5%, less than the 28% Biden had sought. The top rate on capital gains would rise from 20% to 25%, instead of the 39.6% Biden proposed. Inclu

  • Brace for ‘choppy’ market after Wall Street analysts trim S&P 500 earnings estimates for third quarter

    Investors may want to brace for stock-market volatility after Wall Street analysts slightly lowered their earnings expectations for the S&P 500 for the third-quarter, according to DataTrek.

  • Syngenta, Chevron Could Face Billions in Claims Over Weed Killer

    (Bloomberg) -- Yet another popular weed killer used by American farmers for decades is becoming a costly liability for the companies behind the chemical.Over the past seven months, new lawsuits have been filed almost every day claiming farmers or field workers contracted Parkinson’s disease from their exposure to Paraquat, a highly toxic herbicide developed by Syngenta AG and sold in the U.S. by Chevron Corp.The surge in complaints comes as another company, Bayer AG, has set aside as much as $16

  • Walmart will allow customers to pay with Litecoin

    Walmart announced its major partnership with Litecoin. Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the details.

  • How El Salvador's bitcoin adoption could empty it of its US dollar reserves

    El Salvador’s bitcoin gamble could start a chain reaction that drains the nation of its dollar reserves, an economic expert has forecast.

  • Oracle Falls After Sales Miss Estimates on Cloud App Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Oracle Corp. declined after reporting sales that fell short of analysts’ estimates, with demand for a key cloud-software product slowing from the previous quarter.The world’s second-largest software maker said revenue rose 3.8% to $9.73 billion in the fiscal first quarter. Analysts polled by Bloomberg projected $9.77 billion, on average. Profit, excluding some items, was $1.03 a share, the Austin, Texas-based company said Monday in a statement. Analysts estimated 97 cents a share.

  • Bannon-Linked Media Firm Is Part of $539 Million SEC Case

    (Bloomberg) -- A media firm linked to Steve Bannon and exiled Chinese businessman Guo Wengui was among companies that agreed to pay more than $539 million to settle a U.S. regulator’s claims that the businesses illegally sold shares. GTV Media Group Inc., which has ties to Bannon and Guo, sold shares between April and and June 2020 without registering the offering, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said in a Monday statement. The SEC also accused Saraca Media Group Inc. and Voice of Gu