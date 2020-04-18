Walmart has been hiring 5,000 people a day and wants 50,000 more. Here’s how to apply

Walmart has hired 150,000 workers in less than a month, and now the company says it plans to add 50,000 more jobs.

About 22 million people have filed for new unemployment benefits in recent weeks as the coronavirus pandemic has shuttered restaurants and other businesses around the country. Companies like Walmart and Amazon have seen demand spike.

Walmart said it’s worked with 70 other companies that have furloughed workers to give them temporary jobs during the pandemic. Most of the workers have come from the restaurant and hospitality industries and other retailers, the company said in a statement Friday.

Last week Amazon said it will also add another 75,000 workers after hiring more than 100,000 over the past four weeks.

“We continue to see strong demand in our stores, and at the same time, we want to give our current associates the flexibility to take time off and stay home if they feel more comfortable doing so,” Walmart said.

About 85% of the new Walmart workers were hired into temporary or part-time jobs, the company said.

“We are humbled and proud to be able to give an opportunity to so many workers during this critical time,” Walmart said. “We’ll continue to hire new associates through our expedited hiring process – from application to offer as quickly as 24 hours. There are two easy ways for candidates to apply: by visiting our careers website or by texting ‘jobs’ to 240240.”

People can apply for a Walmart job at https://careers.walmart.com/.