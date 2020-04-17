Walmart hiring another 50,000 workers after filling 150,000 new jobs due to coronavirus demand

Walmart is looking to hire an additional 50,000 new employees to keep up with high consumer demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

The retail giant announced Friday that is has hired 150,000 new workers more than six weeks ahead of schedule had more than 1 million applicants. On average, 5,000 people a day were hired using an expedited hiring process rolled out March 19.

"Hiring 50,000 new associates will give us the opportunity to provide additional staffing in key areas where it’s needed most," Donna Morris, Walmart executive vice president and chief people officer, said in a blog post.

Morris said that, for the first wave of hires, Walmart worked with more than 70 companies that furloughed workers with many of the new employees coming from "restaurant and hospitality industries and other retailers."

More than 22 million people have applied for unemployment claims over the past month, or about 14% of the workforce, wiping out all of the job gains since the Great Recession.

Approximately 85% of the new Walmart workers are being hired into temporary or part-time roles, Morris said, adding some positions are expected to convert to permanent roles.

Like other retailers, Walmart has strained under the demand pressure to get goods in the hands of its customers during the COVID-19 crisis.

"We continue to see strong demand in our stores, and at the same time, we want to give our current associates the flexibility to take time off and stay home if they feel more comfortable doing so," Morris said.

With the expedited hiring process, the company is able to hire "from application to offer as quickly as 24 hours," Morris said. To apply, visit the Walmart careers website or text jobs to 240240.

Retailers, including Amazon and Kroger, have been ramping up hiring for positions ranging from the warehouse to the checkout counter, as delivery and service workers increasingly become indispensable to Americans largely confined to their homes because of concerns about the coronavirus.

Instacart and Shipt have also grown their workforce and some companies including Lowe's, which is hiring for 30,000 jobs, also are giving staff bonuses or offering higher pay temporarily.

