Walmart beef sticks recalled for failure to label potential allergen

About 14,976 pounds of beef sticks sold at Walmart and other retailers nationwide were recalled Saturday because of misbranding and failure to declare milk, a known allergen, on its product label.

The beef sticks come from the Wisconsin-based company Abbyland Foods Inc. and came in packages labeled "Iowa Smokehouse Original Smoked Beef Sticks," according to an announcement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The smoked beef sticks were produced from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2021 and were packaged in two-pound, clear plastic bags.

The problem was discovered after the firm received consumer complaints of cheese in the product and reported the event to FSIS. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from consumption of these products.

People who suffer from milk allergies can experience hives, wheezing, itching or tingling feelings around the lips or mouth, swelling of the lips, tongue or throat, coughing, shortness of breath and vomiting, according to the Mayo Clinic, a nonprofit organization committed to clinical practice, education and research.

This comes at the heels of another beef recall for Walmart.

On Thursday, Oregon-based company Interstate Meat Dist. Inc. issued a recall of all ground beef products produced on Dec. 20 because of E. coli contamination.

Products sold at Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons and WinCo Foods were affected, and the recall included more than 28,000 pounds of ground beef sold across 12 states.

