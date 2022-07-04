Walmart’s July 4th sale has thousands of deals on TVs, pools, furniture and more today

Walmart's July 4th sale has incredible deals across all categories—shop our top picks now.

The best July 4th sales are here and retailers like Walmart are offering some seriously stellar mid-summer deals. It's the hottest time of the year in many places, so you'll be happy to find thousands of sales on summer clothing, swimwear, outdoor patio furniture and other warm weather essentials at Walmart today, July 4.

Whatever you need to enjoy summer 2022, our July 4th sales coverage can point you in the right direction. With in-store pickup, delivery and the flexibility of a Walmart+ membership, it's easier than ever to shop Walmart's July 4th deals your preferred way. Enjoy free shipping and delivery in eligible regions with a paid monthly Walmart+ subscription.

Walmart has thousands of rollbacks at today's July 4th sale and we rounded up all of our favorite deals for you. We'll continue monitoring the Walmart July 4th sale all day long and will keep this page updated with the best deals you can shop.

The best July 4th deals you can shop at Walmart

Here are the 10 best Walmart July 4th deals you can shop today, including a great deal on an HP Chromebook and a discounted ice cream maker—the perfect homemade treat to cool you off and start a new 4th of July family tradition

Walmart is offering huge discounts across all categories this 4th of July.

The best July 4th tech deals at Walmart

From high-definition TVs to wireless headphones, you can find July 4th markdowns on smart tech from Samsung, LG and more at Walmart.

Walmart has tons of 4th of July tech deals on Samsung, Beats, Sony and more top-rated brands.

The best July 4th home deals at Walmart

Pick up all the household essentials you need for hosting guests this summer right now for an incredible price at Walmart's July 4th sale. Save big on robot vacuums, air purifiers, linens and more.

Shop the best home deals at Walmart's 4th of July sale and save on Igloo, Bissell, Shark and more.

The best July 4th kitchen deals at Walmart

Turning on the oven in the peak of summer heat is a drag. instead, opt for an affordable air fryer from Walmart. Shop all the best 4th of July kitchen deals below

Shop Walmart's July 4th sale for savings on Ninja, Keurig, Farberware and more.

The best July 4th fashion and beauty deals at Walmart

Give your wardrobe a refresh on a budget by snagging discounts on trendy clothes and beauty must-haves today at Walmart's July 4th sale.

July 4th 2022: Shopping guide

When is the 4th of July 2022?

This year, the 4th of July holiday is today, July 4. Many brands and retailers have dubbed this year's holiday "the long weekend," and while we saw many July 4th sales over the weekend, there are even more today.

When do July 4th sales start?

Walmart's early 4th of July discounts began in June, with even more deals released today, July 4. Keep checking back throughout the day for regular updates as new sales and updates go live. We even rounded up all the best July 4th deals you can find across the web, so if you're in the mood to save, this is your chance.

What July 4th Walmart deals can I shop?

Today, Walmart has thousands of July 4th deals on all kinds of tech, summer clothing and furniture. You can save a ton on new laptops, TVs, futons, office chairs, sandals, swimwear and more. Get $127 off a new Chromebook—or save $31 on your very own ice cream maker and start a new (and delicious) holiday tradition.

