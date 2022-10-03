Walmart just dropped its 2022 Top Toy List—here are the best gifts to buy

Shop our picks from Walmart's 2022 Top Toy List.

Although fall has just begun, the holidays will be here before we know it, and the sooner you can snag all of the gifts for your family and friends, the better—especially if you’re able to nab a few deals while doing so. If you’re a parent, trying to find the perfect toys that your kids will love and continue using into the new year can be overwhelming. You also want to ensure that the toys you’re picking are both safe and age-appropriate.

Walmart is helping shoppers find the perfect gifts through its 2022 Top Toy List, which features the most-wanted toys of the year for children of all ages, all at relatively low prices. To help you choose gifts your little one will actually love, we’ve sifted through the list and selected 16 of our top picks, including playsets, interactive dolls, scooters and more to cross off your list.

Ages 0-3

1. LeapFrog My Pal Scout Smarty Paws Customizable Puppy

Walmart’s best toys to gift: LeapFrog My Pal Scout Smarty Paws Customizable Puppy

LeapFrog has been one of the top toy brands for years, providing fun, safe and educational toys for toddlers. This plush puppy isn’t just cute and cuddly. The paws are touch-sensitive and activate music, games and activities to encourage mindfulness. The puppy can be personalized to learn the child’s name, favorite food, color and animal. It’s even programmed to help toddlers learn how to speak, spell and understand feelings and emotions. There’s a special nighttime mode to play soothing lullabies that help put the child to sleep. There isn’t much that this stuffed animal can’t do!

$24.97 at Walmart

2. Just Play Cocomelon Interactive Learning JJ Doll

Walmart’s best toys to gift: Just Play Cocomelon Interactive Learning JJ Doll

Even if you don’t have kids, you’ve probably heard of Cocomelon. The hit show has blown up over the past few years, captivating kids and parents alike. This interactive learning doll features JJ from the show and allows children to enhance their language and fine motor skills. The doll is suitable for children 18 months and above and helps them learn their ABCs, colors and numbers. JJ also plays music and sings songs, making learning fun for toddlers.

$24.99 at Walmart

3. Little Tikes Cape Cottage House

Walmart’s best toys to gift: Little Tikes Cape Cottage House

Most kids dream of having their own toy house to play in, and it’s often a popular wishlist item for Christmas and birthdays, making this cute cottage house from Little Tikes a perfect gift this holiday season. The house features a working door and shutters, and it even has a spot for a flag by the front door. Suitable for kids 2-8 years old, the playhouse is lightweight, allowing it to be stored in a playroom during the winter, then transferred to the backyard for the warmer months.

$199 at Walmart

4. LEGO DUPLO My First Bath Time Fun: Floating Animal Island

Walmart’s best toys to gift: LEGO DUPLO My First Bath Time Fun: Floating Animal Island

This animal island LEGO set is great for keeping your little ones entertained during bathtime. The set includes a fish, octopus, lion and flamingo along with a floating island that splits into two and can be used outside of the bath, too. Recommended for children 18 months and up, this bath set helps toddlers use their hands and get familiar with animals.

$35.99 at Walmart

Ages 3 and up

5. Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Ultimate Ice Cream Truck Playset

Walmart’s best toys to gift: Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Ultimate Ice Cream Truck

There aren’t many kids out there who don’t love Play-Doh. It’s colorful and squishy, making it super fun and easy to play with. This Play-Doh set allows kids to have their own play ice cream truck. It comes with over 25 pieces, including two ice cream scoop molds, an ice cream sandwich mold, four dishes, six cones and more. It also has 12 cans of Play-Doh, so you don’t need to buy them separately. The desserts can even be customized with play sprinkles and other toppings.

$94.99 at Walmart

6. Disney's Encanto We Don't Talk About Bruno Collectible Doll Set

Walmart’s best toys to gift: Disney’s Encanto We Don’t Talk About Bruno Collectible Doll Set

Encanto has become a Disney fan favorite and both children and adults. The movie teaches the importance of family and helps shine a light on Colombian culture and values, allowing Latino representation that we don’t see often. Children can now recreate their favorite scenes from the film with this doll set. The set includes main characters Mirabel, Felix, Pepa, Camilo, Isabela, Dolores and Bruno, along with other accessories.

$19.97 at Walmart

7. Melissa & Doug Fold and Go Wooden Barn

Walmart’s best toys to gift: Melissa & Doug Fold and Go Wooden Barn

Melissa & Doug’s toys have become increasingly popular recently. They offer various wooden educational playsets for young kids. This barn set includes seven animal figures, a ladder and an animal pen, and it can easily be folded up when it’s time for cleanup. The barn also has handles that allow it to easily be transported for a playdate or weekend with the grandparents.

$42.99 at Walmart

8. Barbie Camper DreamCamper Toy Playset

Walmart’s best toys to gift: Melissa & Doug Fold and Go Wooden Barn

It’s no secret that Barbie makes great toys and dolls for kids that have been around for decades. This Barbie Dream Camper opens up to reveal various sections like a bathroom with a shower, a kitchen, an outdoor fire pit, a pool and more. It has over 60 accessories like bumper stickers to help customize the camper, two puppies, furniture, blankets and more.

$89 at Walmart

9. Little Live Pets Mama Surprise

Walmart’s best toys to gift: Little Live Pets Mama Surprise

This interactive guinea pig is a great way to get young children introduced to pets and teach them how to care for animals. It also comes with a hutch and three baby guinea pigs that have their own care package, including a birth certificate, hair accessories and more. The animals make sounds and the Mama guinea pig’s heart even glows to indicate that a baby is on the way.

$59 at Walmart

Ages 5 and up

10. Magic Mixies Sparkle Magic Crystal Ball

Walmart’s best toys to gift: Magic Mixies Sparkle Magic Crystal Ball

This Magic Crystal Ball from Magic Mixies allows kids to cast spells and have a fortune-telling pet. The crystal ball includes a light-up magic wand, and the ball is able to respond to the wand’s movements. Kids can teach it how to tell fortunes, and once the right spell is cast, the ball will light up in vibrant colors and make magical sounds to eventually reveal the Magic Mixies plush toy inside. The toy also responds to the wand and kids will be able to play games and build a friendship with it.

$76 at Walmart

11. Melissa & Doug See & Spell Wooden Educational Toy

Walmart’s best toys to gift: Melissa & Doug See & Spell Wooden Educational Toy

Another one from Melissa & Doug’s collection, this toy features eight double-sided boards that teach kids how to spell. Both fun and educational, the toy shows various three and four-letter words with corresponding pictures and children can use the colorful wooden letters to help spell them out. The boards can easily be packed up into a compact case and stored away after use.

$25.44 at Walmart

12. LEGO City Wildlife Rescue Camp

Walmart’s best toys to gift: LEGO City Wildlife Rescue Camp

This LEGO set is great to encourage imagination in children who love animals, and includes an elephant, lions, monkeys and an eagle. It comes with a treehouse camp and watchtower, a mobile research lab and a motorbike. You can even download the LEGO Building Instructions app to get an interactive guide for building the rescue camp.

$99.95 at Walmart

Ages 7 and up

13. Razor Pocket Mod Petite 12V Miniature Euro-Style Electric Scooter

Walmart’s best toys to gift: Razor Pocket Mod Petite Electric Scooter

Razor scooters have been around for a while, providing outdoor fun for kids and helping them to stay active. These mini electric scooters from Razor are sure to keep your children occupied on those warmer days. They can be ridden around the neighborhood or your favorite local park for up to 40 minutes on a single charge. The scooter comes in Diamond Dust Purple and Petite Blue and reaches up to 15 mph, and features a storage compartment and kickstand and the gas and brakes can be controlled by the handlebars. It even has its own license plate, too.

From $249 at Walmart

14. Nerf Elite 2.0 Turbine CS-18 Battery Blaster

Walmart’s best toys to gift: Nerf Elite 2.0 Turbine CS-18 Battery Blaster

We’ve reviewed the best nerf guns at Reviewed, and this Nerf Elite Battery Blaster is a similar model to our top picks, great for birthday parties or sleepovers to keep kids entertained for hours. It comes with 36 darts and a barrel that allow them to be customized for specific battles and missions. The darts can shoot up to 90 feet at high speeds, and the dart clip holds up to 18 darts at once, increasing the fun.

$20 at Walmart

Ages 10 and up

15. Eachine Remote Controls Car

Walmart’s best toys to gift: Eachine Remote Controls Car

This remote control car from Eachine rotates 360 degrees, moves forward and backward and turns left and right, and is suitable for both indoor and outdoor play. It can be driven on various ground types and can even sustain snowy, rocky and sandy roadways. Coming in at just over $20, the car can be bought in pairs so multiple children can use them together.

$21.99 at Walmart

16. Nintendo Switch

Walmart’s best toys to gift: Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch has taken the world by storm over the past few years. Its compact size and easy portability allow for it to be played anywhere just about anywhere. It’s great for long car or plane rides with children or during snow days and rainy days spent indoors. With incredible console games like Animal Crossing and Fortnite, children will surely never get bored. The Nintendo Switch has over nine hours of battery life and can be played in TV Mode, Tabletop Mode or Handheld Mode.

$293.40 at Walmart

