Walmart knew manager was ‘violent’ before mass shooting at Virginia store, lawsuit says

A Walmart employee says the company knew her manager was “violent” before he opened fire in the store’s break room, killing several co-workers in Chesapeake, Virginia, on Nov. 22, according to a new lawsuit.

Donya Prioleau, who survived the mass shooting that resulted in the deaths of six fellow Walmart workers, is suing the company and is seeking $50 million in damages, law firm Morgan & Morgan, which is representing Prioleau, announced in a statement on Nov. 29.

The lawsuit argues the tragedy was “predictable” as Andre Bing, a team lead in charge of supervising the store’s overnight stocking crew, showed dangerous behavior before carrying out the shooting and even kept a “‘kill list’ of potential targets,” the complaint states.

Prioleau is faulting Walmart, accusing the company of failing to protect the workers by not firing Bing, restricting his access to “common areas” or conducting an investigation despite receiving a number of complaints about his behavior, including a formal complaint she filed against him herself in September.

In a statement, Walmart spokesman Randy Hargrove told McClatchy News that “the entire Walmart family is heartbroken by the loss of the valued members of our team.”

“Our deepest sympathies go out to our associates and everyone impacted, including those who were injured,” Hargrove said.

He added that the company is reviewing Prioleau’s complaint “and will be responding as appropriate with the court.”

Bing also died the night of the shooting from an “apparent self-inflicted gunshot,” according to police, the Associated Press reported.

The lawsuit

Since the mass shooting, Prioleau has experienced flashbacks, nightmares, severe anxiety, sleepless nights and more, according to the complaint. She was working when Bing brought a semi-automatic weapon into the breakroom and began firing, the lawsuit says.

“Bullets whizzed by (her) face and left side, barely missing her,” the complaint states. “She witnessed several of her coworkers being brutally murdered on either side of her.”

Story continues

Prioleau’s lawsuit says Walmart was aware that Bing, who worked for Walmart since 2010, was “violent and could harm others” and had a reputation as a cruel supervisor at the Chesapeake location.

Before the shooting, Bing asked Prioleau, who was a part of the store’s overnight stocking crew, if she liked guns and if he could “borrow her hair,” the complaint states.

He previously warned co-workers, including managers, that he’d “retaliate” if he ever lost his job and that he’d be remembered, according to the complaint.

The lawsuit describes Bing as a vengeful man and says he had a “personal vendetta” against several store employees who were included in his kill list.

After the shooting unfolded, law enforcement found a manifesto on his phone, naming co-workers he viewed as targets, the complaint states.

About two months before the violence, Prioleau filed a formal complaint on Sept. 10 against Bing regarding inappropriate and harassing comments he made toward her, according to the lawsuit.

That same day, Prioleau’s mother showed up at Walmart to speak with another store manager because she was worried for her daughter’s safety, according to the complaint.

“It appeared their concerns were falling on deaf ears,” the complaint states. “In response to these concerns, (the store manager) informed Ms. Prioleau that there was nothing that could be done about Mr. Bing because he was liked by management.”

The workers who died in the shooting include Randy Blevins, Fernando “Jesus” Chavez-Barron, Lorenzo Gamble, Tyneka Johnson, Brian Pendleton and Kellie Pyle, according to a memo issued by Walmart on Nov. 29. They were described as “irreplaceable.”

Four other Walmart employees were injured the evening of Nov. 22 but survived, according to Walmart.

The memo details the actions the company is taking since the shooting.

“As we grieve, we’re supporting these families with funeral, travel and other expenses,” the memo said. “And we have a physical site set up where associates can meet, connect and speak to counselors.”

Hargrove said in his statement that “we are focused on supporting all our associates with significant resources, including counseling.”

