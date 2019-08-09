Should Walmart, Kroger and other retailers ban carrying guns in stores?

After shootings at Walmart, Kroger, Waffle House, Macy's and others, are you comfortable shopping or visiting a business where patrons are permitted to bring their weapons?

Gun rights advocates say allowing shoppers to carry guns permits them to defend themselves and others, while skeptics say it could add more danger and confusion at a crime scene.

Last weekend, a gunman stormed an El Paso Walmart killing 22.

This week, the widow of a man shot to death in a Louisville Kroger supermarket is suing the retailer, claiming it didn't do enough to prevent his murder.

The lawsuit against Kroger also brings to light a multitude of largely ignored victims from more than two dozen shootings – most in the last seven years.

Rocked by two mass shootings El Paso and Dayton this past weekend that killed 31, Americans are again debating gun control measures.

Security guard Ali Mahmood blocks the entrance to the Jeffersontown Stony Brook Kroger next to flowers to honor the victims of fatal shooting that left two dead yesterday on October 25, 2018. More

But mostly silent on the issue are major retailers that have the authority to restrict guns on their private property but don't.

The Enquirer, which is part of the USA TODAY Network, contacted a dozen of the nation's top retailers about their policies; only one responded.

This is despite the fact that nearly half of mass shootings (45.6%) occur in business settings, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The weekend's carnage marks nearly 40 incidents in retail establishments and other businesses that have killed or wounded almost 600 people in nearly a decade and a half, according to a database by the Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University. The database tracks all U.S. mass homicides since 2006 with at least four victims within a 24-hour period regardless of weapon.

Kroger's gun policy challenged in court

Cincinnati-based Kroger's policy, like many retailers, is to follow local and state laws on whether to permit gun owners to carry a firearm slung over their shoulder or holstered in a hip.

In states like Ohio and Kentucky that don't explicitly ban the open carry of firearms, it's up to the property owner to establish what's permissible in stores.

A lawsuit filed Wednesday by Charlotte Stallard in Jefferson Circuit Court in Louisville singles out Kroger's "open carry" policy as a contributing factor in her late husband's, Maurice Stallard's, death. It also said store security made no attempt to prevent the shooting and has no policy to ensure someone with a gun is legally permitted to have firearms.

The lawsuit claims Kroger was negligent considering 25 shootings since 1991 have taken place at its stores – all but two have taken place since 2012.

One of those shootings occurred in 2007 at the same Kroger store where Stallard was murdered. Besides Stallard, there were seven shootings at other stores that killed eight people.

"Kroger permitted customers to carry firearms inside its stores and elsewhere on the property. No effort was made to prevent (Stallard's alleged murderer) Gregory Alan Bush from bringing a loaded firearm into the Kroger store," the lawsuit says.

Kroger officials declined to comment on the lawsuit, but extended their "deepest sympathies to the families affected by this senseless violence." They ignored multiple requests to discuss their open carry policy.

Gregory Alan Bush, 51, of Louisville, is awaiting trial in Kentucky on state murder charges, pending a judge's competency ruling and also faces trial on federal hate crime and weapons charges.

On Oct. 24, Bush entered a Louisville-area Kroger, apparently seeking black victims to shoot. Before going to the supermarket, he attempted to enter a predominately African-American church.