Walmart Labor Day deals came early—shop 50+ best sales on Dyson, Samsung, Ninja and more

Shop the early Walmart Labor Day sale for savings on furniture, tech, kitchen appliances and more.

It's time to start planning your Labor Day weekend celebrations and cookouts! Whether you're hosting guests this Labor Day or planning an end-of-summer barbecue, you can shop early holiday deals on everything you might need during Walmart's Labor Day sale.

Prep for Labor Day parades and fireworks with blowout bargains across all categories at Walmart. With huge price cuts on summer essentials, Dyson vacuums and Ninja kitchen appliances, these early Walmart holiday deals are sure to please.

The best early Labor Day deals at Walmart

Labor Day 2022: Shopping guide

Home deals at Walmart's Labor Day sale

Get all the home essentials you need ahead of Labor Day 2022 right now at Walmart.

Having company this Labor Day weekend? Pick up everything you need for your guest room and beyond with incredible markdowns on home essentials from the likes of Shark, Better Homes & Gardens, Dyson and more.

Kitchen deals at Walmart's Labor Day sale

Walmart's early Labor Day deals includes epic discounts on on kitchen products from KitchenAid, Ninja and more.

Whip up tasty Labor Day eats with Walmart deals on Ninja blenders, KitchenAid tools, Blackstone grills and so much more.

Tech deals at Walmart's Labor Day sale

Shop early Labor Day deals on TVs, laptops and more at Walmart.

With football season just around the corner, Labor Day is a great time to save on TVs, streaming devices and more. Shop deals on Vizio, HP, Samsung and Apple now.

Fashion and beauty deals at Walmart's Labor Day sale

Shop Walmart Labor Day deals for savings on fashion and beauty products for the whole family.

Make a statement this Labor Day weekend with fashion and beauty finds from Walmart. Snag markdowns on Revlon hair dryers, Gerber baby clothes and Fruit of the Loom pajamas.

When is Labor Day 2022?

Labor Day is a federal holiday which celebrates the contributions and successes of American workers. Observed annually on the first Monday of September, this year the holiday falls on Monday, September 5. Labor Day weekend has unofficially became known as the end of summer and is often celebrated with incredible sales on back-to-school essentials, appliances, smart tech, furniture, kitchen tools and more.

Does Walmart have Labor Day sales?

Yes! Walmart has tons of early Labor Day deals going on right now across all categories. To scoop the savings, browse the retailer's rollbacks and flash picks sections, or shop our list of top Walmart deals available today. We expect to see more markdowns released in the next couple of weeks ahead of Labor Day 2022, which is observed on Monday, September 5.

When does Walmart's Labor Day sale start?

Walmart's early Labor Day deals are in full swing! While Walmart routinely offers sales throughout the year, some of our favorite products see even bigger price cuts leading up to Labor Day. While we expect to see more markdowns in the weeks ahead as we approach the holiday on Monday, September 5, you can already shop discounts on tech, home, kitchen, fashion and more today at Walmart.

Right now, the retailer is also dishing out tons of back-to-school deals across all categories. Meanwhile, this fall, Walmart will likely drop huge price cuts in the lead up to Black Friday 2022, which takes place on Friday, November 25.

How long does Walmart Labor Day sales last?

Walmart sales typically last anywhere from a few days to a week. While the mega retailer has yet to release specific Labor Day sale dates, early holiday deals are already live and are expected to continue through Labor Day proper on Monday, September 5.

It should be noted, however, that some Walmart deals, however, sell out quick, so you may only have a few hours to scoop the savings. If you want to best chance at shopping the most popular Walmart deals, consider signing up for Walmart+, the retailer's premium subscription service. Being a member of Walmart+ gets you exclusive access to the retailer's sale events, some of which are for subscribers only. You can even get early access to Black Friday deals, free unlimited delivery for orders and cheaper members-only gas prices.

What are the best deals on Labor Day 2022?

Labor Day is the best time to shop mega markdowns on brands like Samsung, Apple, All-Clad and more ahead of the Black Friday 2022 shopping rush. Historically, the best Labor Day deals are on home appliances, furniture, back-to-school essentials and electronics. While some Labor Day sales are still under lock and key, we've already seen early deals in each of those categories at Walmart.

Be sure to bookmark this page, and check back frequently, to be the first to shop the best Walmart deals available this Labor Day 2022.

