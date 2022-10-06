Walmart to lay off about 1,500 workers at Atlanta fulfillment center

FILE PHOTO: A Walmart sign is seen inside its department store in West Haven
1
Siddharth Cavale
·2 min read

By Siddharth Cavale

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Walmart Inc is planning to cut more than 1,000 jobs at an Atlanta facility that fulfills orders placed on Walmart.com.

In a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) filed on Wednesday, the nation's largest retailer said it would lay off 1,458 workers at the e-commerce fulfillment center located in Fulton Parkway in Atlanta, Georgia.

Walmart confirmed to Reuters that it was cutting its workforce at the facility and that workers were notified about the move in late August.

"We're converting the fulfillment center on Fulton Parkway to support our growing WFS (Walmart Fulfillment Services) business," Scott Pope, a spokesperson for Walmart, said.

"As part of the conversion, the facility's infrastructure, operational resources, processes, staffing requirements and equipment are being adjusted to meet the building’s needs."

A WARN notice is mandated by U.S. labor law and requires companies with 100 or more employees to provide 60 days' advance notification of plant closings and mass layoffs.

Earlier on Thursday, the company announced it would acquire Alert Innovation, a robotics and automation firm, to help speed up deliveries and cut the number of steps taken by employees in processing orders.

The Atlanta facility's conversion is part of Walmart's plan to modernize and build warehouses with a more high-tech spin to support its rapidly growing online business.

Pope added that affected workers are being assisted with paid job searches and that some employees have been hired back at other Walmart stores and supply chain facilities.

The news comes just two weeks after the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer announced plans to hire 40,000 new seasonal workers, most of them in-store associates, to prepare for the busy holiday season.

Many U.S. chains are betting that holiday shoppers will return to physical stores once again as e-commerce sales level off, and are staffing up accordingly.

Walmart employs more than 70,000 associates in the state of Georgia, according to its website.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • Mass shooting at child care center in Thailand kills dozens

    Police in Thailand are investigating the nation's deadliest mass shooting, after a gunman opened fire at a day care center, killing at least 30. CBS News foreign correspondent Roxana Saberi has the latest.

  • Treasury Department could add nutrition labels to alcoholic beverages

    The Treasury Department may soon heed the calls of consumer groups pushing for nutritional labeling on alcoholic beverages.

  • Gem of a Tuesday, JOLTS Jolt, OPEC+ Roils Oil, Dipping Into Chips

    Plus, we focus on Micron Technology's enormous US investment plans and take a quick look at two energy stocks that appear to be gaining technical strength.

  • UK businesses most downbeat about profits since Q4 2020 - BCC

    British companies are the most downbeat about the outlook for their profits since the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic in late 2020 despite widespread plans to raise prices, a major survey showed on Thursday, adding to signs of gloom about the economy. Only one in three businesses are confident their profits will increase in the coming year, while 39% expect a decline, according to the British Chambers of Commerce's (BCC) quarterly survey, the largest of its kind. Concerns that soaring inflation will become entrenched have spurred the Bank of England to hike interest rates.

  • Nauticus Robotics' gets more defense contract work for subsea tech, stock soars

    Nauticus Robotics Inc. (Nasdaq: KITT), one of Houston's newest public companies, nabbed more defense work for its autonomous subsea technology, sending its stock soaring. Nauticus was awarded a second multimillion-dollar contract by the U.

  • No injuries reported after Atlanta school bus crashes with students on board

    It is unclear if students were on board at the time of the crash.

  • Woman chased through West Midtown in stolen Amazon delivery truck, police say

    The driver said he left the keys in the truck for ten minutes while he made a delivery.

  • Adrian Amos returns to practice, Jaire Alexander full participant on Thursday

    Thursday's injury report brought two upgrades for the Packers: Adrian Amos returned, and Jaire Alexander was a full participant.

  • 7 amazing kitchen appliance deals to snag during Target Deal Days

    Get up to 40% off!

  • Swiss pursue home-grown energy panacea - reluctantly

    Having dodged most of the fuel-driven surge in inflation plaguing its neighbours, Switzerland is moving ahead with plans to boost its energy security and lock in tame power prices - but only reluctantly. Switzerland's focus on hydropower, which Energy Minister Simonetta Sommaruga calls "the backbone" of its electricity production, has helped shelter the country compared with others from soaring oil and gas costs, but it is far from immune. Sommaruga believes the Swiss have been woken up to a need to wean themselves off fossil fuels by the European power crisis since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and by the risk of energy rationing in a worst-case scenario this winter.

  • Judge delays Twitter v. Elon Musk trial to allow deal to close

    MARKET PULSE The judge in a legal battle between Twitter Inc. (TWTR) and Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Chief Executive Elon Musk on Thursday delayed their trial, previously set for Oct. 17, to give the sides time to close the $44 billion acquisition at the heart of the beef.

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street drops as the Fed pounds rate hike drum

    Wall Street's major indexes slid further on Thursday as concerns mounted ahead of closely watched monthly nonfarm payrolls numbers that the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate stance will lead to a recession. Before dropping further, markets briefly took comfort from data that showed an increase in weekly jobless claims as it raised hopes the Fed could ease the steady rate hikes it has been implementing since March - the fastest and highest in decades. The equity market has been slow to acknowledge a consistent message from Fed officials that rates will go higher for longer until the pace of inflation is clearly slowing.

  • Family photos survive Hurricane Ian on Fort Myers Beach

    A Fort Myers family returned to Fort Myers Beach after Ian and found family photos that survived the storm.

  • OPEC’s oil cuts force the US to reconsider its foreign policy

    OPEC+ announced it’ll slash output by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) on Wednesday (Oct. 5), the biggest cut since the pandemic started in 2020. The White House’s reaction was swift, calling the decision “shortsighted” and accusing the oil cartel of “aligning with Russia.”

  • Lock In High Dividend Yields Before These 3 REITs See A Major Price Jump

    When choosing among stocks in the same sector, investors often compare fundamentals like price-to-earnings ratios (P/E) or earnings per share (EPS), balance sheets and other metrics. But it’s also important for investors to compare the relative strength of a stock versus its peers in that sector. In other words, investors also want to consider the stocks that are recently outperforming other similar stocks, because these are the stocks that institutions are buying and will usually continue to pe

  • 'Zombie killer' ax part of U.S. Capitol rioters' planning, FBI agent says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -"Zombie Killer" tomahawk axes were among the weapons that Donald Trump supporters recommended bringing to the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol, an FBI agent testified on Thursday at the trial of five members of the far-right Oath Keepers. FBI agent Michael Palian read from what he described as a planning document prepared by Thomas Caldwell, one of the five on trial for charges including seditious conspiracy for their alleged role in planning the attack, which was intended to overturn then-President Trump's election defeat. Knives, multitools and "Zombie Killer" tomahawks were recommended as weapons.

  • TikTok very suspicious over boyfriend's reaction to long-distance girlfriend surprising him: 'They all look guilty'

    A girlfriend surprised her long-distance boyfriend — then people accused him of cheating.

  • Bonfire explodes in massive ball of flames at high school homecoming, Florida video shows

    “I assure you that we are officially out of the bonfire business,” a local sheriff said in a statement.

  • Showgirls Among the 2 Dead, 6 Wounded in Mass Stabbing Attack on Las Vegas Strip

    George Rose/GettyAt least eight people were stabbed, two fatally, on the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday by a suspect wielding a large kitchen knife, witnesses and Nevada authorities said.The attack occurred around 11:45 a.m. near the Wynn hotel and casino, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. The wounded victims, three of whom remain in critical condition, were brought to local hospitals.A suspect was taken into custody in front of The Venetian, a resort less than a mile away from the Wynn.

  • Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Just Did Something No British Royal Has Done Before

    Now that the mourning period has come to an end following Queen Elizabeth’s death, the royals are resuming their official duties. This includes Sophie (Countess of Wessex and Forfar), who made history with her latest outing. The Countess of Wessex visited the @PanziUSA Hospital today, a specialist hospital in the Democratic Republic of the Congo for those who have endured conflict-related sexual violence.Her Royal Highness met the foundation’s founder and medical director, Dr Denis Mukwege. pic.