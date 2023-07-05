Walmart mass shooting gunman faces victims as sentencing hearing begins in El Paso

Angry cries could be heard as the admitted white supremacist who pleaded guilty to killing 23 people at an El Paso Walmart walked into a packed federal courtroom Wednesday for the beginning of a dayslong sentencing hearing.

Cries came from the victims' family members, including Dean Reckard, whose mother, Margie Reckard, was killed in the Aug. 3, 2019 mass shooting. Filled with emotion, he looked at the convicted shooter, who made no eye contact with any victims sitting in the courtroom gallery.

"The killer the whole time showed very little emotion," former El Paso Mayor Dee Margo said outside the courthouse after the hearing was called to recess Wednesday morning. "He did not look over at any of the victims or the families. This is a tough time for El Paso and our region, but we're going to begin the healing process once he is formally sentenced. Then I hope we have the capital murder trial through the state."

Former El Paso Mayor Dee Margo arrives at the Albert Armendariz Sr. Federal Courthouse in El Paso, Texas on July 5, 2023 for the sentencing of Patrick Crusius, who pleaded guilty to killing 23 people at a Walmart in El Paso on Aug. 3, 2019.

The gunman also is facing state charges in connection with the shooting. In state court, he faces one count of capital murder of multiple persons and 22 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The El Paso County District Attorney's Office is seeking the death penalty. A trial date has not been set in state court.

The federal courtroom was filled with more than 50 people, including victims, family members, prominent El Pasoans and dozens of members of local and national media outlets. Prominent community members included Margo and El Paso County District Attorney's Office prosecutor Rebecca Tarango, who is part of the team trying the gunman in Texas state court.

Paul Jamrowski, the father of Jordan Archondo and father-in-law of Andre Archondo, cries as he talks about his loved ones who were killed by the Walmart shooter on Aug. 3, 2019, outside the Albert Armendariz Sr. Federal Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, on July 5, 2023.

Patrick Crusius, 24, walked into the courtroom wearing a blue jailhouse jumpsuit with handcuffs around his wrist connected to a chain around his waist connected to cuffs on his ankles.

The gunman wore glasses and had long and unkempt brown hair. He never looked in the direction of the victims and their family members. The gunman had a blank stare and only spoke to his attorney.

The sentencing hearing began at 9:04 a.m. in the largest courtroom at the Albert Armendariz Sr. Federal Courthouse in Downtown El Paso.

The gunman pleaded guilty Feb. 8 to fatally shooting 23 people and injuring dozens more during the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting at the East El Paso Walmart at 7101 Gateway Blvd. West, near Cielo Vista Mall.

He drove 700 miles from Allen, Texas, to the El Paso Walmart. He then got out of his vehicle, gunned down shoppers in the parking lot, entered the grocery store, and killed more people.

He then fled the scene.

Minutes after the shooting, the gunman, then 21, emerged with his hands up from a vehicle that was stopped at a nearby intersection and told a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper, who was responding to the mass shooting, "I'm the shooter," court documents state.

More: El Paso Walmart mass shooter: What to know before July 5 federal sentencing

The gunman confessed to law enforcement that he was targeting Hispanics in the shooting to dissuade Mexicans and other Hispanics from coming to the United States, prosecutors and court documents state.

Before the mass shooting, he posted a racist manifesto online outlining his motives for committing one of the most deadly shootings in U.S. history.

The gunman claimed he committed the shooting because "they (Mexicans and other Hispanics) were to blame" and "he was trying to defend his country," federal prosecutors said.

A report by federal probation officer Jessica Avila was read by Senior U.S. District Judge David C. Guaderrama. The report was about 128 paragraphs long, the judge said.

The report listed all the charges the gunman pleaded guilty to in a February plea hearing.

The gunman pleaded guilty to 23 counts of hate crimes resulting in death, 23 counts of use of a firearm to commit murder during and in relation to a crime of violence, 22 counts of hate crimes involving an attempt to kill, and 22 counts of use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Guaderrama read each charge one by one and the report's findings. After each count, defense lawyer Joe Spencer and U.S. Attorney's Office's federal prosecutor Ian Martinez Hanna stated they had no objections to the report's findings.

The report's findings stated the gunman acted in violence and targeted the victims because of their national origins and ethnicity.

Guaderrama, after reading the report's findings on all 90 counts, offered Spencer and the gunman an opportunity to address the court. Spencer elected to address the court after victim impact statements are given later in the sentencing hearing.

Guaderrama asked the gunman if he wanted to address the court, he only responded, "No, your honor."

Dozens of victim impact statements are expected to be given by victims, victims' family members and community members. The statements are set to begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Aaron Martinez may be reached at amartinez1@elpasotimes.com or on Twitter @AMartinezEPT.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso Walmart shooting victims appear in court for sentence hearing