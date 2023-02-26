How Walmart Neighborhood Market Differs From a Supercenter and What It Means for Your Wallet

NicolasMcComber / Getty Images

While everybody is familiar with Walmart — the company operates 10,500 retail units under 46 banners in 24 countries (and e-commerce sites) and is the largest U.S. private employer — some may be less familiar with its smaller, more targeted store: Walmart Neighborhood Market. However, with food prices soaring due to inflation, they are worth a look.

Walmart launched its Neighborhood Market line in 1998 and contrary to regular Walmart stores, they are usually located in urban areas. They are also reportedly about one-fifth the size of Walmart Supercenters.

According to Mashed.com, Walmart Neighborhood Markets “provide an alternative for people who want better service, local ingredients, and healthier food options.” More significantly, though, is that they serve as competition for similar store concepts such as Trader Joe’s stores or Whole Foods Markets.

With 700 locations, they also made Hello Sensible’s list of the top 10 cheapest grocery stores, even though they tend to be more expensive than Walmart Supercenters due to a much smaller volume of items and overall less stock. Still, it’s something to keep in mind when shopping for groceries in these times of record-high inflation.

The most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics figures (released Feb. 14) indicated that, as of January, overall inflation had increased by 0.5% month-to-month, and 6.4% year over year. Given that inflation appears to show no signs of abating soon, saving money by shopping smart is always prudent.

