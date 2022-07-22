Walmart Is Offering Free Healthcare Screenings July 23

bgwalker / iStock.com

Mark your calendars for July 23, 2022. Walmart is offering free health screenings Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., local time.

In Sept. 2019, the big box retailer opened its first Walmart Health Center in Dallas, Georgia. Since then, it opened 25 additional locations across Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, and Illinois. The latest Walmart Health Center opened July 21, 2022, at the company’s “historic Store No.1 in Rogers” — next to the company’s Bentonville, Arkansas, headquarters, according to Arkansas Online.

The newest Health Center opening coincides with the countrywide Walmart Wellness Day promotion on July 23. Walmart Health centers, as well as more than 4,600 Walmart pharmacies at stores across the U.S., will offer free glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure screenings. COVID-19 vaccines and boosters will also be free.

Other vaccines and immunizations, including pneumonia, tetanus, HPV, measles, mumps, rubella, chicken pox, shingles, whooping cough, and Hepatitis A & B will be available at affordable prices. These reduced cost shots are available for children going back to school — who may require vaccines.

“An exciting time of the year is approaching fast, and we look forward to offering these health and wellness resources for families as they gear up for school,” Kevin Host, Walmart’s senior vice president of pharmacy, said in a press release. “Wellness Day allows us to continue helping our communities live better and healthier through free screenings, affordable immunizations and other solutions. The back-to-school season is a busy one, and these are ways we hope to provide some easy, convenient options for our customers.”

Walmart Wellness Day is not a new promotion, but it’s become even more important recently as the pandemic has made it harder for people to seek healthcare. Further, students returning to school may have fallen behind on their vaccines. Vaccine requirements vary by state, so check with your state Department of Health website — or reach out to your local school district nurse’s office — to determine the requirements for your school.

Since 2014, Walmart pharmacies have provided more than 4.7 million free health screenings for customers as part of Wellness Day.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Walmart Is Offering Free Healthcare Screenings July 23