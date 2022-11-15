Walmart offers to pay $3.1 billion to settle opioid lawsuits

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020 file photo, a woman pushes a shopping cart to enter a Walmart in Rolling Meadows, Ill. Walmart on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 become the latest major player in the drug industry to announce a plan to settle lawsuits filed by state and local governments over the toll of powerful prescription opioids sold at its pharmacies with state and local governments across the U.S. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
2
GEOFF MULVIHILL
·2 min read

Retail giant Walmart on Tuesday become the latest major player in the drug industry to announce a plan to settle lawsuits filed by state and local governments over the toll of powerful prescription opioids sold at its pharmacies with state and local governments across the U.S.

The $3.1 billion proposal follows similar announcements Nov. 2 from the two largest U.S. pharmacy chains, CVS Health and Walgreen Co., which each said they would pay about $5 billion.

Bentonville, Arkansas-based Walmart said in a statement that it “strongly disputes" allegations in lawsuits from state and local governments that its pharmacies improperly filled prescriptions for the powerful prescription painkillers. The company does not admit liability with the settlement plan.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a release that the company would have to comply with oversight measures, prevent fraudulent prescriptions and flag suspicious ones.

Lawyers representing local governments said the company would pay most of the settlement over the next year if it is finalized.

The deals are the product of negotiations with a group of state attorneys general, but they are not final. The CVS and Walgreens deals would have to be accepted first by a critical mass of state and local governments before they are completed. Walmart's plan would have to be approved by 43 states. The formal process has not yet begun.

The national pharmacies join some of the biggest drugmakers and drug distributors in settling complex lawsuits over their alleged roles in an opioid overdose epidemic that has been linked to more than 500,000 deaths in the U.S. over the past two decades.

The tally of proposed and finalized settlements in recent years is more than $50 billion, with most of that to be used by governments to combat the crisis.

In the 2000s, most fatal opioid overdoses involved prescription drugs such as OxyContin and generic oxycodone. After governments, doctors and companies took steps to make them harder to obtain, people addicted to the drugs increasingly turned to heroin, which proved more deadly.

In recent years, opioid deaths have soared to record levels around 80,000 a year. Most of those deaths involve illicitly produced version of the powerful lab-made drug fentanyl, which is appearing throughout the U.S. supply of illegal drugs.

Recommended Stories

  • Tech investor Draper sours on China, says it has left the free market

    China is no longer a place to invest and has left "the free market" under President Xi Jinping, said U.S. venture capitalist Tim Draper, an early investor in Elon Musk's Tesla and SpaceX. Draper was also an early and prominent investor in Chinese search engine Baidu Inc, but he is now turning his attention to Taiwan, home to companies such as TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker. "I used to be an investor in China," he told Reuters late on Monday after arriving in Taipei.

  • Walmart reaches $3 billion settlement for opioid lawsuits

    Walmart Inc. said Tuesday it agreed to a $3.1 billion nationwide opioid settlement framework. The settlement is designed to resolve "substantially all opioid lawsuits and potential lawsuits" by state, local, and tribal governments, the company said. "Walmart believes the settlement framework is in the best interest of all parties and will provide significant aid to communities across the country in the fight against the opioid crisis, with aid reaching state and local governments faster than any

  • Bernstein: The Collapse of Crypto Exchange FTX More Like Enron Than Lehman

    The broker sees a significant liquidity impact on the crypto market in coming weeks, which will hurt the smaller tokens.

  • 16-year-old charged with manslaughter after deadly shooting in Chick-fil-A parking lot

    Police say the teen "negligently" fired the gun while sitting in the car with the victim.

  • Kansas City medical marijuana companies prepare to cash in on full legalization

    “I don’t know that too many people would have been able to survive had that ballot initiative not pass,” said one marijuana facility owner.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: China Stocks Jump On Easing Covid Curbs

    Amid buzz of a Covid policy pivot, Beijing eased curbs despite rising cases. Chinese stocks continued to bounce.

  • What Is the Highest Income Level for Food Stamps in 2023?

    To qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits, which were previously referred to as food stamps, you need to meet certain eligibility requirements, including the amount of...

  • Great-Grandma Who Protested at Supreme Court Alleges 'Inhumane' Treatment at D.C. Jail

    Rolande Baker, a 71-year-old great-grandmother from Arizona, was one of three women who were arrested for protesting for abortion rights inside the Supreme Court on Nov. 2 during a hearing for an unrelated case that was open to the public. Baker and the two other women, Nikki Enfield and Emily Paterson, are now speaking out about the inhumane treatment they say they faced during their 30-hour stay at a D.C. jail, where they claim their cells were littered with blood and feces, temperatures linge

  • Exclusive: Activist Impactive eyes proxy fight at Envestnet amid sluggish stock price

    An activist investor with a large stake in Envestnet Inc. plans to ask for board seats to push the financial technology company to improve its stock price by cutting costs and overhauling pay, two people familiar with the matter said. Impactive Capital, founded by veteran investors Lauren Taylor Wolfe and Christian Asmar, owns a 7.2% stake in Envestnet and is now laying the groundwork for a proxy fight after months of private negotiations broke down, the sources said. The hedge fund, which oversees $2.7 billion in assets and is one of a small number of activist firms run by a woman and a minority, proposed adding Wolfe to Envestnet's board but was rebuffed.

  • Plastic Putin on tiny tank turns up in London park

    STORY: Parents and children alike reacted with surprise to the apparition of the bright red Putin sitting astride a tiny tank, a little barrel sticking out from between his knees.Colomina told Reuters he was showing the epoxy resin sculpture in various cities around the world to highlight the war in Ukraine, and what he says is Putin’s childish but dangerous behaviour. He declined to be interviewed on camera, saying he does not want to distract attention from his art.Some parents greeted the statue with enthusiasm. Beatrice Dina said of Putin: "He’s a big boy playing dangerous games."Colomina travelled to London from his native city of Toulouse. He has previously installed the statue in Paris, Barcelona and New York. His statue went on show, without the permission of city authorities, on the same day that British street artist Banksy unveiled a work in the Ukrainian town of Borodyanka.

  • Walmart Stock Soars After Blasting Q3 Earnings, Improving 2023 Profit Forecast

    "Walmart U.S. continued to gain market share in grocery ... and significantly improved out inventory position,' said CEO Doug McMillon

  • Home Depot stock falls after profit and sales beat expectations but full-year outlook was affirmed

    Shares of Home Depot Inc. slumped 0.7% in premarket trading Tuesday, even after the home improvement retailer reported fiscal third-quarter earnings that beat expectations, citing strength in project-related categories, but kept its full-year outlook intact. Net income for the quarter to Oct. 30 rose to $4.34 billion, or $4.24 a share, from $4.13 billion, or $3.94 a share, in the year-ago period. That beat the FactSet consensus for earnings per share of $4.12. Total sales grew 5.6% to $38.87 bil

  • Home Depot Sales Up 5.6% in Third Quarter

    Home Depot sales rose 5.6% in the third quarter as higher prices again offset a slowdown in transactions. The home-improvement chain said Tuesday that customers spent an average of 8.8% more per transaction during the quarter while the number of transactions fell 4.3%. This is the sixth consecutive quarter in which fewer but higher-dollar transactions have pushed Home Depot’s top line higher, following a surge in demand for home-improvement activity during the first year of the pandemic.

  • Nancy Pelosi says she won't decide whether she'll seek reelection as the House Speaker until the midterm election is over

    "I will always have influence," Pelosi said, adding that the decision to seek reelection as the speaker will depend on the caucus and her family.

  • 3 Stocks That Turned $10,000 into $50,000 (or More)

    Maybe you've dreamed of turning a $10,000 investment into $50,000 but worry it will take too long. In fairness, quintupling your money in the stock market normally does take a long time and there's no guarantee you can make it happen. For example, if you invested $10,000 in an S&P 500 index fund in March 2009 -- nicely timing the bottom of the Great Recession bear market -- it would be worth $50,000 right now over 13 years later.

  • The Pot Shop Now Offers Exotic Cannabis Strains

    The Pot Shop Now Offers Exotic Cannabis Strains

  • Metro police say fentanyl overdoses have taken a sharp rise over the last several months

    There have been 62 overdose cases from January through September. That’s double the number from last year.