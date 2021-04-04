Is Walmart open on Easter 2021? Is Costco closed? See the list of stores open and who is closed Sunday.

Thanks to the third round of stimulus checks, consumers are expected to spend more on Easter this year.

And more will make online purchases than past years, according to the National Retail Federation’s annual survey.

The survey projects Americans plan to spend an average of $179.70 this Easter, which is the highest figure on record and a collective $21.6 billion.

“With new stimulus funds from the president’s American Rescue Plan, positive trends in vaccinations and growing consumer confidence, there is a lot of momentum heading into the spring and holiday events like Easter,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said in a statement. “Many have figured out how to celebrate holidays safely with family and that is reflected in consumer spending this Easter.”

More stores are open this Easter than in 2020 when many retailers temporarily shuttered stores across the nation in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

Still, while more stores will be open than on Thanksgiving and Christmas, several major retailers will be closed, including Costco, Sam's Club and Target. Those stores along with many malls and department stores are typically closed for the holiday.

For the second year in a row, Lowe's will be closed on the holiday while Home Depot stores will be open.

Several grocery store chains, including Walmart and BJ's Wholesale Club, will be open Sunday along with drugstore chains CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid, though the hours may be reduced. Some pharmacies will be closed or have limited hours for the holiday.

Some stores with mall locations will be closed while locations in plazas will be open. To be on the safe side, check with your closest store before heading out.

Easter 2021 stores open

The following major retailers are open Sunday, but hours vary and some locations will be closed:

Stores closed Easter 2021

The following stores are closed Sunday:

