Walmart parking lot murder suspect gets court-appointed attorney

Aug. 29—The murder defendant in the Decatur Walmart Neighborhood Market parking lot death last week received a court-appointed attorney at his initial hearing via video in District Judge Shelley Waters' courtroom this afternoon.

Preston Lamar Nelson, 33, of Madison, said he understood he was charged with the murder of Sherry Sain, 64, of Huntsville, previously of Decatur. Nelson is in Morgan County Jail with a cash bond set at $500,000.

Waters appointed Hartselle attorney Patrick Caver to represent Nelson and set a preliminary hearing for 9 a.m. Sept. 20 in courtroom 300 at the Morgan County Courthouse.

Nelson is accused of intentionally backing his vehicle over Sain, who was walking in the store's parking lot at 1203 Sixth Ave. S.E. about 8:45 p.m. Thursday. No family members or witnesses attended the initial hearing.

Decatur police said there is no known connection between the victim and defendant.

— mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.