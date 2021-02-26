Bernie Sanders accuses Walmart of paying ‘starvation wages’ in passionate defence of $15 minimum wage

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Graeme Massie
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;Walmart pays &#x002018;starvation wages&#x002019; says Bernie Sanders in passionate defence of $15 minimum wage&lt;/p&gt; (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Walmart pays ‘starvation wages’ says Bernie Sanders in passionate defence of $15 minimum wage

(Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Bernie Sanders has blasted Walmart for paying “starvation wages” in a passionate defence of a $15 minimum wage.

The Vermont Senator attacked the company, which made a profit of more than $15bn last year, after it earlier this month announced a wage rise for 425,000 of its employees by 13 March.

But despite the increase, many of the company’s employees will reportedly continue to earn the firm’s minimum wage of $11 an hour.

Joe Biden campaigned on a promise to raise the minimum wage from $7.25 and the increase is part of his $1.9 trillion Covid stimulus package.

“Walmart pays wages so low that tens of thousands of their workers are forced to rely on public assistance in order to survive,” said Mr Sanders in a Thursday meeting of the Senate Budget Committee.

“They are forced to rely on food stamps to feed their families, paid for by the US taxpayer; public housing to put a roof over their heads, paid for by the US taxpayer; and Medicaid to get the healthcare they need paid for by the US taxpayer.”

Mr Sanders has argued for a $15 federal minimum wage to help the issue and prevent the government from being forced to “subsidise” low-wage workers for their corporate employers.

Walmart, which is the country’s largest employer with 1.5 million employees, say that once the pay hike comes into force its average wage will be above $15 an hour.

While its minimum wage will stay at $11, Walmart says it will pay store workers who stock shelves or work on its e-commerce side $13 to $19 per hour, depending on role and location.

Mr Sanders said that every worker should receive that wage and the company should match the moves made by Costco, Amazon, Target and BestBuy.

“The simple truth is that no one in America can live with dignity on $11 or $12 an hour,” added Mr Sanders.

”And I must say that I have talked to too many workers in this country who, with tears in their eyes, tell me the struggles they have to provide for their kids on starvation wages.

“Today, we are going to ask how Walmart can afford to pay its CEO, who declined my invitation to be with us today, over $22 million in compensation last year, but somehow cannot afford to pay its workers a living wage.”

In a letter to Mr Sanders, Bruce Harris, Walmart’s vice president for federal government affairs, wrote that the company was providing education, health care and professional training benefits for staff.

“By removing barriers to entry, Walmart gives individuals the chance to join the workforce, and learn important and transferable job skills while earning a paycheck,” said Mr Harris.

Read More

Bernie Sanders approval rating higher than Biden and Harris as he champions minimum wage and stimulus checks

Bernie Sanders urges Democrats to seize rare chance for $15 minimum wage

Walmart apologises after employee called senator ‘sore loser’ from company Twitter

Wife of new Amazon CEO donated to the presidential campaign of Bernie Sanders

Recommended Stories

  • Mitch McConnell says he would ‘absolutely’ support Trump if he becomes the Republican nominee in 2024

    Mitch McConnell will “absolutely” support Donald Trump if the former president wins the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election, the GOP senate minority leader told Fox News on Thursday. Days earlier, Mr McConnell said that the former president is “practically and morally responsible for provoking” the 6 January insurrection after he was acquitted in his impeachment trial for inciting the riot fuelled by his supporters’ belief in the lie that the election was “stolen” from them.

  • Costco lifts minimum wage above Amazon or Target to $16 per hour

    The membership-only retailer's move comes as U.S. President Joe Biden plans to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2025, and a week after rival Walmart Inc raised its hourly wage to an average of $15. Costco's Chief Executive Officer Craig Jelinek made the announcement at a U.S. Senate Budget Committee hearing on worker wages at large companies.

  • Mother, 11-year-old son found dead in New Jersey pond

    Police continue to investigate the causes of death for a woman and an 11-year-old child whose bodies were found in a pond in New Jersey Tuesday night.

  • Anger as Florida lawmaker Greg Steube says transgender people ‘offend’ God

    GOP’s Greg Steube attacked for comments by Democrats during Equality Act debate

  • Mitt Romney Delivers Ominous Trump 2024 Prediction For The Republican Party

    The Utah senator offers up a grim reality check.

  • Fashion designer Alexander Wang accused of sexual assault

    More allegations against the US designer emerge as a student speaks to BBC News.

  • Military families open up about facing food insecurity

    Military families facing food insecurity may be too shy to ask for help.

  • Ironically enough, Mitt Romney might save the GOP from itself

    Republicans shouting about transforming the party into a place for the working class are doing little to support that notion. Yet Romney is quietly doing the work

  • Calls grow for Cuomo harassment inquiry. But by whom?

    A former aide's allegations that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo subjected her to an unwanted kiss during years of sexual harassment have spurred calls for an investigation — and questions about who might meaningfully conduct one. Within hours of Lindsey Boylan detailing her claims about the Democratic governor in an online post Wednesday, five Republican state senators urged New York's attorney general to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate. Demands are also coming from some voices outside the state Capitol, including the prominent national anti-sexual-harassment organization Time's Up and an advocacy group launched by former New York legislative employees who experienced such harassment.

  • ‘You can’t make this stuff up’: Stephen Miller receives backlash for calling Biden’s immigration policies inhumane

    ‘I think that's a really interesting twist to hear that this is all about protecting these kids’

  • NY District Attorney Receives Trump’s Tax Records – and There Are ‘Millions of Pages’

    At last, CNN reports, the New York District Attorney's offices have received former President Donald Trump's tax returns for the period from January 2011 to August 2019, as well as supporting...

  • Biden news - live: Trump Jr deposed over inaugural funds as White House defends migrant camp after AOC attack

    Follow all the latest news from the White House

  • Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Shot and Critically Wounded, 2 French Bulldogs Stolen

    Lady Gaga's dog walker was hospitalized after the Wednesday night shooting

  • Highlights from Charlie Munger at the Daily Journal Annual Meeting

    Charlie Munger to answer shareholder questions live on Yahoo Finance.

  • Benchmark Leads $50 Million Investment in Digital Firm Sorare

    (Bloomberg) -- Benchmark, the venture capital firm that was an early backer of Uber Technologies Inc., Twitter Inc. and EBay Inc., is leading a $50 million investment into Sorare, a digital network focused on global soccer stars such as Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah.Other investors include venture capital firm Accel, Reddit Inc. co-founder Alexis Ohanian and Barcelona striker and Messi teammate Antoine Griezmann, Paris-based Sorare said Thursday in a statement. The new cash brings Sorare’s total investment to $60 million as it has seen sales skyrocket 130 times to about $6.5 million this month from $50,000 in January 2020, according to co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Nicolas Julia.The firm creates digital items known as non-fungible tokens, or NFTs. Unlike Bitcoin, an NFT is meant to be unique and might be created in small batches. Like Bitcoin, an NFT represents a digitally scarce good that is authenticated by its transaction history recorded on a blockchain. In the case of Sorare, the good is a soccer card that users collect to create fantasy teams that compete weekly.“Human beings have been collecting for centuries, it’s something we do,” Julia said in an interview. “This is a product that could bring the crypto asset class to millions of people.”With more than 4 billion soccer fans worldwide, Sorare has an enormous market to tap. The firm uses part of its revenue to pay out prizes to winners each week that are denominated in ether, the cryptocurrency native to the Ethereum blockchain that powers Sorare.Julia is a fan of the French side Marseille (“It’s not a great season,” he said of the team that sits seventh in the top French league). His company doesn’t play favorites, however, offering player cards from more than 130 clubs around the world. While most cards sell for $5 to $10, a one-of-a-kind card of Cristiano Ronaldo sold for a record $102,000 on Feb. 21.Sorare has 12 employees and plans to triple in size with the investment. They are creating a mobile app and will begin marketing, Julia said. They’re also working on new offers, such as arranging for a fan who owns a Sorare card of Liverpool’s Sadio Mane, for example, to get a discount on tickets to a match at the club’s home of Anfield, Julia said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Making Sense of India’s Markets

    Feb.24 -- Sohini Andani, fund manager at SBI Mutual Fund, discusses the RBI’s monetary policy and what it means for markets. She speaks during the “India Focus” segment on “Bloomberg Markets: Asia.”

  • After the upcoming third stimulus check, will you get a fourth?

    The U.S. House votes Friday on a bill to give you a third payment. Could there be another?

  • What's the timing on your next stimulus check, once the House approves it?

    Here's what still has to happen, including the big vote scheduled for Friday.

  • Engine failure on a Boeing 777 plane this weekend turned out OK. Here's why

    Engine failures on commercial planes happen with some frequency. Modern jets are designed to fly safely for a while even after one engine quits.

  • GameStop Options Bet That the Stock Will Reach $800 on Friday

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of GameStop Corp. doubled yesterday and jumped another 19% today. Options traders think the stock can do much better than that.The most-active option traded on the stock Thursday was a contract betting that GameStop shares would spike to $800 on Friday. Some 52,000 contracts changed hands during the session betting on this one-day gain of 636%For other options traders, it was a question of when GameStop would hit the $800 mark, not if. The seventh and eighth most-active contracts were call options wagering that the stock would reach $800 by next Friday or in three weeks. It’s hard to say whether the contracts were mainly bought or sold, two traders said.“It’s speculation gone wild, pure and simple,” said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers LLC. “It is Exhibit A in the nuttiness that is associated with GameStop.”GameStop’s Reddit-driven roller-coaster ride that roiled markets last month is continuing this week, with shares more than doubling in the final 90 minutes of trading on Wednesday and rising as much as 101% on an intraday level on Tuesday. The rally came as popular tech names from Tesla Inc. to Zoom Video Communications Inc. were battered after U.S. 10-year Treasury yields spiked to 1.6%.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.