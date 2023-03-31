Walmart planning big job cuts at South Jersey facility

OLDMANS TWP. - Walmart is preparing to eliminate 201 jobs at a distribution center here.

The retail giant will close its warehouse in the Pedricktown section on June 2, according to a notice filed with the state Department of Labor & Workforce Development.

Workers at the Gateway Boulevard site include order fillers, packers and lift drivers, the WARN notice says.

"We expect the employment separations to be permanent," Walmart said in its notice. "There are no recall or bumping rights."

It said workers can apply for open positions at Walmart and Sam's Club stores, with severance pay "subject to eligibility requirements" after a paid job-search period.

The statement did not specify the length of the paid job-search period.

"In addition we are providing associates with support options," the notice said.

A Walmart representative did not respond to requests for comment.

The retailer in February reported its consolidated net income fell by 5.5 percent in its last fiscal year, to $5.6 billion.

It reported annual revenue of $611.3 billion, a 6.7 percent increase.

Warehouse employment in South Jersey took a similar blow in February, when a Delanco grocery-delivery service announced plans to close a distribution center with 446 workers.

Misfits Market said its Coopertown Road facility is to shut down by April 8.

It said the closing resulted from the acquisition last year of a similar food-delivery firm, Imperfect Foods.The combined company plans to focus on smaller fulfillment centers

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Walmart job cuts coming for workers at distribution center