Walmart has Presidents Day deals on Nintendo, LG and Eufy—shop today's best discounts now

Some of the best Presidents Day deals can be found today at Walmart.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Presidents Day celebrates our country's leaders, but the federal holiday is also about saving. Right now, Walmart has tons of Presidents Day deals available, meaning you can score massive discounts on home goods, tech, fashion staples and more at wallet-friendly prices. Keep scrolling to shop all the best Presidents Day deals while you still can.

Shop Walmart deals

Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

►Mattress deals for Presidents Day 2023: Save on Mattress Firm, Saatva and Casper

►Presidents Day is here: Shop the best Amazon deals now on Apple, Lego, Winix and Waterpik

►Samsung deal: You can officially order new Samsung Galaxy S23 devices and save up to $1,000 today

Featured Walmart Presidents Day deals

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Grab the award-winning Nintendo Switch game, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, for $20 off at Walmart.

The newest installment in The Legend of Zelda series comes out soon, but the latest game in the historic franchise, Breath of the Wild, is on sale right now at Walmart. If you take advantage of the deal today, you can score the award-winning Nintendo Switch title for just $39.99—which is $20 down from its original $59.99 price tag. For even more Zelda, pre-order the game's highly-anticipated sequel, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, so you can play it as soon as it releases on Friday, May 12.

$39.99 at Walmart

Beautiful 5.3-Quart Stand Mixer by Drew Barrymore

Get a Beautiful stand mixer from Drew Barrymore's line of kitchen appliances.

Drew Barrymore is known for her career in Hollywood, but her line of Beautiful appliances shouldn't be slept on. We love her Beautiful air fryer and her stand mixer is on sale today, as its $129 price tag is now just $97.02 at Walmart. If those savings aren't enough, the kitchen appliance has 12 different speeds for all your mixing needs and is completely dishwasher safe.

Story continues

$97.02 at Walmart

Top 10 Walmart Presidents Day deals to shop today

Shop Walmart deals

Walmart Presidents Day TV deals

Add cutting-edge picture to your living room with these incredible Presidents Day TV deals.

Shop TV deals at Walmart

Walmart Presidents Day laptop and tablet deals

Tablets, laptops and so much more are on sale today at Walmart.

Shop laptop deals at Walmart

Walmart Presidents Day tech deals

Tune into a new tech deal this Presidents Day at Walmart.

Shop tech deals at Walmart

Walmart Presidents Day toy deals

Treat your little one to new toys for less thanks to these Walmart Presidents Day deals.

Shop toy deals at Walmart

Walmart Presidents Day clothing deals

Keep your essentials secure in style with this Coach tote bag on sale at Walmart.

Shop fashion deals at Walmart

Walmart Presidents Day kitchen deals

Score amazing kitchen deals at Walmart right now for Presidents Day 2023.

Shop kitchen deals at Walmart

Walmart Presidents Day gaming deals

Fight crime in the world of "Gotham Knights," now on sale at Walmart.

Shop video game deals at Walmart

Walmart Presidents Day beauty deals

Stock up on beauty products at Walmart and save big with these Presidents Day markdowns.

Shop beauty deals at Walmart

Walmart Presidents Day vacuum deals

Keep your home clean with markdowns on must-have vacuums at Walmart.

Shop vacuum deals at Walmart

Walmart Presidents Day home deals

Keep your home warm with this space heater on sale at Walmart today.

Shop home deals at Walmart

Walmart Presidents Day mattress deals

Don't sleep on these amazing mattress at Walmart's Presidents Day 2023 sale.

Shop mattress deals at Walmart

Walmart Presidents Day furniture deals

Save and store this Presidents Day with this ottoman from Walmart.

Shop furniture deals at Walmart

Walmart Presidents Day fitness deals

Save on Echelon fitness equipment and so much more today at Walmart.

Shop fitness deals at Walmart

Presidents Day 2023: Shopping guide

When is Presidents Day 2023?

Presidents Day historically occurs on the third Monday in February. This year, the federal holiday is today, February 20.

When do Presidents Day 2023 sales start?

We have been tracking tons of Presidents Day deals for the past several weeks. While Presidents Day 2023 is officially celebrated today, February 20, several retailers started their sales in early February. In years past, the majority of sales were live the Friday before Presidents Day proper and ran through the weekend.

Each year retailers launch their Presidents Day sales earlier and earlier, and 2023 is no different. In 2022, we saw the first Presidents Day sales in late January.

How long do Presidents Day 2023 sales last?

Typically, Presidents Day sales end with the culmination of the holiday on Monday night, or in the few days following Presidents Day proper. Some retailers, however, extend their Presidents Day sales significantly. For instance, in 2022, Tuft & Needle, Leesa, Coach, Nordstrom, HP and The Home Depot offered Presidents Day deals through late February. Meanwhile, Beautyrest and Serta concluded their holiday sales in March.

This year, like last, we expect to see select Presidents Day sales continue through early March. Although some sales may start earlier and end later, we suggest shopping early to avoid any issues with stock shortages or shipping delays.

What stores offer Presidents Day 2023 deals?

If you're looking to refresh your sleep setup, Saatva and Nectar—some of our favorite mattress brands—could be great options. Meanwhile, you can scoop savings on home essentials at Best Buy, Macy's and Walmart, or pick up trendy fashion staples at Nordstrom. Whatever you're shopping for, you're sure to find a deal worth snatching come Presidents Day 2023.

What is Walmart+?

Walmart+ is a great subscription service for folks who get their groceries at Walmart. It offers members fuel discounts at participating Murphy USA and Murphy Express gas stations and saves you money on delivery fees with unlimited free delivery. That means, if you're hitting the road this year, signing up for Walmart+ could be a great cost-cutting solution.

Sign up for Walmart+

Being a Walmart+ member gets you exclusive access to the retailer's sale events, some of which are for subscribers only. You can even get early access to select deals, free unlimited delivery for orders and cheaper members-only gas prices. A Walmart+ membership also includes a Paramount+ Essential Plan, offering members the ability to stream premium entertainment like Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and even live sports for a full year.

Shop at Walmart

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Walmart Presidents Day sale: Shop deals on Nintendo, Eufy and LG