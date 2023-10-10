The best Walmart Deals you can get right now on Prime Day

Amazon's Prime Day sale for October 2023 is in full swing, but Walmart got the jump on its fellow retailer with a sale of its own that it launched yesterday. The Holiday Kickoff sale is like a Walmart Prime Day sale, which we've seen other storefronts host in the past. It's a way for the company to take advantage of the shopping buzz generated by Amazon — and a way for you to save at more than one outlet. We combed through what Walmart had to offer and found the tech savings that are worth your time. One thing to note is that Walmart carries some devices that Amazon doesn’t, like the Google Nest Hub, which is down to $60. Other worthwhile deals include the 9th generation iPad for $1 less than it sold for during Amazon's July Prime Day and an Xbox Elite Series 2 core controller for just $88.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB, 9th gen)

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB, 9th gen) $249 $600 Save $351 See at Walmart

Apple's 9th-generation iPad dropped down to $250 in July for Amazon's first Prime Day of 2023, and it was one of the top sellers. Now Walmart's sale has dropped that price by a dollar, which makes it the new lowest prices o far. This is the budget pick in our guide to the best iPads and while it doesn’t have the thin bezels and as much accessory support as our favorite, the iPad Air, it's excellent for light gaming, streaming and browsing the web — and it's the most affordable way to snag an iPad.

iRobot Roomba j7+

iRobot Roomba j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum $399 $805 Save $406 See at Walmart

iRobot's Roomba j7+ is down to $300, which is a huge, $400 discount over the regular price. We named this the runner up model in our robot vacuum tests, though the version we recommended didn't have a clean base, this one does. It has strong suction power and utilizes advanced obstacle avoidance, which helps it steer clear of furniture and other objects while it's cleaning.

Google Nest Hub (2nd gen)

Google Nest Hub (2nd gen) $60 $100 Save $40 See at Walmart

The second-generation Google Nest Hub is down to $60, which is about $5 more than Walmart sold it for last time it did a Prime-adjacent sale. This is the top pick for a Google smart display in Engadget’s Engadget's guide The seven-inch screen lives in an unobtrusive exterior and through it you can watch YouTube, access the Google Assistant, control your smart home devices, and even check in on your cameras around the house. But it doesn't have a built-in camera itself, so you won't be able to make video calls from it.

Microsoft Xbox Elite Series 2 Core

Microsoft Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Wireless Controller $88 $130 Save $42 See at Walmart

The Xbox Elite Series 2 Core wireless controller is down to $88. That beats the low price we saw a few months ago by a healthy $12 and is a $42 discount overall. The Core version of this gamepad is just like the regular Elite Series 2, except without the additional accessories (like extra joysticks and triggers). Both are designed for competitive gamers with a wrap-around grip, 40 hours of rechargeable battery life, adjustable tension sticks and hair-trigger locks.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom $48 $70 Save $22 See at Walmart

If you haven't bought Nintendo's acclaimed 2023 Zelda game, TOTK for your Switch yet, here's a good opportunity. It's a game we thought unlocked "a ton of creative potential" and is now 31 percent off, bringing it down to $48 which is just $2 more than the lowest price we've tracked. This is the standard, physical copy of the game.

Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB, 10th gen)

2022 Apple 10.9-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB, 10th gen) $399 $439 Save $40 See at Walmart

The 10th generation standard iPad is down to $399. While that's a $40 savings, it's still about $20 more than the all time low price we've tracked for this model. This one didn't make the cut in our list of the best iPads. Though it has a bigger screen and a newer chip than the 9th generation, it's still not Apple’s own M-series silicon and it does away with the home button and headphone jack, which the earlier version retains.

