Walmart recalls aromatherapy room spray after 2 deaths, 4 illnesses reported for rare bacteria risk

Walmart is recalling a limited number of bottles of aromatherapy room spray because they may contain "a rare and dangerous bacteria and risk of serious injury and death."

The recall announced Friday is for 3,900 bottles of "Better Homes and Gardens-branded- Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones" that come in six different scents, according to a recall notice posted on the Consumer Product Safety Commission website.

Two deaths have been reported and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has tested a version of the product and "determined that it contained the dangerous bacteria Burkholderia pseudomallei which causes melioidosis," the recall notice said.

The aromatherapy room spray came in 5-ounce glass bottles and was sold at about 55 Walmart stores nationwide and online at walmart.com from February 2021 through October 2021 for about $4.

According to the recall, the CDC has been investigating a cluster of four cases of melioidosis, including two deaths, one of which was a child. The cases were reported in Kansas, Minnesota, Texas and Georgia.

The CDC took samples from a bottle of the Better Homes and Gardens Lavender & Chamomile aromatherapy room spray in the home of the Georgia victim.

"Though the source of these four infections has not been confirmed by CDC, the bottle with the same type of bacteria was found in the home of one of the melioidosis decedents," the recall notice said.

Better Homes and Gardens room spray recall

The aromatherapy was sold with a pump spray nozzle with “Better Homes and Gardens Aromatherapy” printed on the label on the front of the glass bottle. The following scents and products numbers are included in the recall:

Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lavender & Chamomile: 84140411420

Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lemon and Mandarin: 84140411421

Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lavender: 84140411422

Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Peppermint: 84140411423

Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lime & Eucalyptus: 84140411424

Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Sandalwood and Vanilla: 84140411425

Walmart recall information

According to the recall notice, customers who purchased the affected products will receive a $20 Walmart gift card after the item is returned.

"Consistent with CDC recommendations, consumers should immediately stop using the recalled room spray, double bag the bottle in clean, clear zip-top resealable bags, place it in a small cardboard box and return it to any Walmart store for a full refund," the notice said. "Do not open the bottle. Do not attempt to throw away or dispose of the bottle."

Customers with questions about the recall can call Walmart at 800-925-6278 from 7 a.m. through 9 p.m. Central Time daily.

This story is developing and will be updated.

