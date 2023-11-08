Walmart to ‘remove inflation’ from turkey prices. Why Thanksgiving may be cheaper anyway

We’re a few weeks away from Thanksgiving and one part of your meal might actually be cheaper this year.

That’s according to a report from the American Farm Bureau Federation. The federation’s economist found the cost of a turkey might be lower this year because of a drop in avian influenza cases and a recovery of the turkey population.

“A robust turkey population is good news for farmers and families across the country,” AFBF president Zippy Duvall said in a news release.

There are ways to save even more. ABC News reported shopping early for products that won’t spoil and choosing generic over name brand products.

Retailers such as Aldi are offering up to 50% off over 70 Thanksgiving items, including pumpkin pie, gravy, potatoes, green beans and cranberries, according to a news release.

And starting Nov. 1, Walmart will “remove inflation” from traditional Thanksgiving meals by offering options at 2021 prices, according to a news release from the company.

The average price for an 8-to-16 pound turkey was $1.27 per pound in August. That was 22% lower than the same time last year, according to the report. The 2022 price reached a record $1.72 per pound thanks largely to inflation and the effects of avian influenza. Those higher prices also led to lower demand, estimated by the United States Department of Agriculture to be around 2% in 2022.

It’s not just the basic turkey that’s cheaper either. Boneless, skinless tom turkey breasts are down 61% from $6.65 per pound last year to $2.59 per pound in August 2023.

The September 2023 USDA World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates forecasted a 6% increase in demand for turkey because of lower prices.

“This means there is plenty of turkey – and the lower prices that come with strong supplies – to go around for Thanksgiving,” according to AFBF.

Still, inflation is up 3.7%, according to the October Consumer Price Index. Food at home increased 2.4% from October last year. That’s on top of the 12.4% increase from October 2021 to October 2022.

The average cost for a Thanksgiving dinner that served 10 people was $64.05 in 2022, up 20% or $10.74 from 2021’s average of $53.31, according to the AFBF. That also varied depending on your region. The West was the most expensive at $71.37. That was followed by the Midwest at $64.26, the Northeast at $64.02 and the South at $58.42.

AFBF tracks the cost of a full Thanksgiving dinner in an annual survey that will be released on Nov. 15.

