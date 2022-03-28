Walmart Is Removing This Controversial Product From Some Stores

Amanda McDonald
·2 min read

There are almost 5,000 Walmart locations around the country, but some will not be selling a specific product anymore. Years after a debate started over whether or not America's largest retail chain should sell these at all, people familiar with the matter recently told the Wall Street Journal that cigarettes won't be available in select stores.

Shoppers in some Walmart locations in California, Florida, Arkansas, and New Mexico are already seeing newly designed layouts with more self-checkout stations that feature grab-and-go foods like candy where employee-led checkouts used to be. The updates, plus the fact that the FDA requires an employee of the business to sell cigarettes and Walmart further requires the employee to be trained in tobacco sales, "tobacco became really problematic," one person familiar with the situation told WSJ.

"We are always looking at ways to meet our customers' needs while still operating an efficient business," a spokesperson also told the news organization without naming which stores will still have cigarettes from brands like Marlboro, Newport, and others.

RELATED: 6 Things You'll See at Costco This Year

The decision comes about two years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, although some company leaders, including CEO Doug McMillion, reportedly argued for the end of tobacco sales in stores long before that.

WSJ says the move is part of Walmart's continued push to be a health resource for shoppers. Some top executives argue that the company shouldn't be "morally policing its shoppers" by removing cigarettes. Yet, Walmart recently increased efforts to sell fewer firearms—raising the minimum purchasing age to 21— and discontinued the sale of ammunition for some types of firearms.

Most of the cigarettes and tobacco purchased every day in the U.S. are sold at gas stations and convenience stores. A little less than 15% of the total number of purchases took place at Walmart in 2020, WSJ says. Sam's Club, Walmart's big-box retailer, has gradually reduced the number of stores selling tobacco products to around 40 since 2018. Since then the company has been in a debate about Walmart selling them, with a few Democratic U.S. senators urging the company to stop selling all tobacco products, according to Reuters. There is no word about a specific date cigarettes won't be available at these select locations.

Meanwhile, the company is also facing a legal battle after suing another grocery chain for stealing new technology used by shoppers in stores.

Eat this, not that
Eat this, not that


To get all the latest Walmart news delivered right to your email inbox every day, sign up for our newsletter!

Recommended Stories

  • Barclays Trips Itself Up

    The sizable hit Barclays took to its U.S. structured products business raises questions about how it could have happened.

  • Walmart to stop tobacco sales in some U.S. stores

    The markets in which cigarettes are being removed from stores include California, Florida and New Mexico, according to the Wall Street Journal https://www.wsj.com/articles/walmart-stops-selling-cigarettes-in-some-stores-11648459800?mod=latest_headlines, which first reported the news. Walmart has rolled out a design with more self-checkout registers and other items such as grab-and-go food or candy near the front of the stores in place of Marlboro, Newport and other tobacco products, the Journal reported. CVS in 2014 became the first U.S. drugstore chain to take cigarettes off the shelves, while Walmart halted https://www.reuters.com/article/us-walmart-cigarettes-idUSKBN1W523O sales of e-cigarettes and electronic nicotine delivery products at its U.S. stores a few years later due to growing regulatory complexity and uncertainty.

  • Letters to the Editor: Don't make a reckless move on vaccine checks, City Council

    A physician expresses alarm that the L.A. City Council recently came within one vote of immediately removing a pandemic protection rule.

  • Why Barclays Stock Just Crashed

    Shares of British banker Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) got decimated on Monday after one of its peers across the channel, BNP Paribas subsidiary Exane BNP Paribas, was reported to have downgraded the British bank from outperform to neutral. As of 1 p.m. ET, Barclays stock is down 10.2%. This morning, Barclays got hit by a triple whammy of bad news.

  • Mother Of Nipsey Hussle’s Daughter Seeks To End Guardianship, Requesting Full Custody

    Emani Asghedom has been under the care of Nip's family since the rapper's passing in 2019.

  • Amazon Supposedly Asked Job Applicants to Solve This 'Hanging Cable' Problem

    Amazon supposedly asks job applicants to solve this "hanging cable" problem. Here's what it looks like—and how to solve it.

  • Sanctioned Russian oligarch who stepped down from his $22 billion investment firm says the company is scared to meet up with him personally

    After UK and EU sanctions, Petr Aven was barred from talking to LetterOne staff and locked out of the office, per the FT.

  • Apple Signs Big Checks to Avoid Talent Exodus to Facebook

    The iPhone maker is doing all it can to avoid an exodus of talent attracted by the metaverse, the crypto industry and competitors.

  • These Photos Show How Some Bosses Are Really Cool And Others Are Simply A Nightmare To Work With

    Telling an employee to come into work after they've lost a loved one is pretty disgusting.View Entire Post ›

  • Hundreds laid off at McKesson facility as Covid vaccine demand wanes

    Hundreds of workers at a McKesson Corp. facility in Shepherdsville are being laid off due to decreased demand for Covid-19 vaccines. In a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filing, Elite Staffing Inc., a temporary staffing agency that staffs workers to the facility, stated that 225 employees would be impacted by the reduction. In a statement to Business First, a spokesperson for McKesson said in addition to the workforce changes due to less demand for Covid-19, it was also adjusting its working shifts.

  • Learning to live: Retirement offers a new way of being

    “This is a major life transition and for some can create a ‘loss of self’ because many of us feel we are what we do. Without my work, who am I?”

  • Two new plaintiffs will join the Brian Flores lawsuit on April 8

    On February 1, former Dolphins coach Brian Flores sent the NFL reeling with an unprecedented lawsuit alleging racial bias in the hiring, compensation, and retention of Black head coaches. On April 8, two more coaches will give even more fuel to the landmark litigation. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, two more plaintiffs [more]

  • Cheap Gas: Why Does Costco Have Lower Prices Than Other Stations?

    As the Biden Administration recently banned all Russian imports of gas, oil, and energy, gas prices could continue to rise here in the states. Even though Russian oil accounts for only 3% of U.S....

  • UPDATE 2-Russia will not supply gas to Europe for free, Kremlin says

    Russia is working out methods for accepting payments for its gas exports in roubles and it will take decisions in due course should European countries refuse to pay in the Russian currency, the Kremlin said on Monday. At a meeting of European Union leaders on Friday, no common position emerged on Russia's demand last week that "unfriendly" countries must pay in roubles, not euros, for its gas in the wake of the United States and European allies teaming up on a series of sanctions aimed at Russia. The Russian central bank, the government and Gazprom , which accounts for 40% of European gas imports, should present their proposals for rouble gas payments to President Vladimir Putin by March 31.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Gov. DeSantis: Say ‘no’ to harmful SB 1382 | Opinion

    Under a bill awaiting action by Gov. DeSantis, state tax audits for small businesses will get a lot worse.

  • Supply chain snarls result in innovative strategies from Sarasota construction firms

    Supply chain issues resulting from pandemic related snarls has plagued the U.S. construction industry for roughly two years now.

  • Germany: G7 rejects Russia's demand to pay for gas in rubles

    The Group of Seven major economies have agreed to reject Moscow’s demand to pay for energy imports from Russia in rubles, Germany’s energy minister said Monday. Robert Habeck told reporters that “all G-7 ministers agreed completely that this (would be) a one-sided and clear breach of the existing contracts.” Habeck said that “payment in ruble is not acceptable and we will urge the companies affected not to follow (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s demand.”

  • All You Need To Know About Collecting Social Security While Still Working

    Social Security retirement benefits are meant as a supplemental income source, to be used in conjunction with personal retirement savings or pensions. As such, many "retirees" continue to work...

  • Southwest agrees to pay raises for customer-service agents

    Southwest Airlines reached a tentative agreement Monday with a union representing its customer-service agents that would give pay raises totaling more than 16% over the next three years to about 7,000 employees. The machinists' union said its negotiating committee unanimously recommended that members approve the contract in an upcoming ratification vote. During the pandemic, Southwest has seen fewer people apply for some openings, leading the Dallas-based carrier to raise starting pay for many airport-based jobs.