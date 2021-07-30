Walmart to require masks for U.S. retail workers in COVID-19 hotspots

FILE PHOTO: Walmart administers COVID-19 vaccines as part of Federal Retail Pharmacy Program in West Haven
·1 min read

(Reuters) -Walmart Inc has made it mandatory for its retail workers in U.S. counties with substantial or high transmission of coronavirus to wear masks in its stores, clubs and distribution centers, according to a memo.

The move comes as U.S. health officials said earlier this week Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should go back to wearing masks in indoor public places in regions where the coronavirus is spreading rapidly.

The world's largest retailer had said in May fully vaccinated employees could work without masks.

The memo also showed Walmart retail workers would post signage at its stores to encourage customers to wear masks. Retail workers would also receive an incentive of $150, double the amount it had been paying, to get inoculated, with those already paid $75 set to receive the rest next month.

Store managers should regularly check the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website for potential changes to mask guidance in different locations, the memo added.

Bloomberg News reported earlier this week Apple Inc plans to restore its mask requirement policy at most of its U.S. retail stores, even for vaccinated customers and staff.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

