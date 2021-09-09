Walmart Rethinks Its China ‘Hypermarket’ Strategy Amid Alibaba Gains

Bloomberg News
·6 min read

(Bloomberg) -- In the months before the delta variant upended domestic travel in China, Walmart Inc. would regularly have employees fly to cities like Shanghai to observe and take photos of what its competitors were up to, according to people familiar with company’s practices. At times, they got caught and were asked to leave.

While checking out rivals is not uncommon in the industry, the task took on added urgency for the world’s biggest retailer in the past year. A quarter century after it entered China and transformed the way people shop for groceries, Walmart is at a crossroads. It’s fallen from No. 2 in 2011 to fourth in China’s hypermarket sector, with no gains in market share, and cutthroat competition from local players like e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has already forced out Germany’s Metro AG and France’s Carrefour SA.

Walmart has taken solace in the success of its members-only franchise, Sam’s Club. In contrast to the U.S., where the brand is seen as a no-frills, bulk shopping destination, in China it sells premium, imported products, attracting middle-class shoppers. But more rivals are now entering the membership shopping space, as well, triggering a rethink of Walmart’s strategy in a market which, while only accounting for 2.1% of global revenue, represents a major strategic and growth opportunity for the retailer.

“China is an important market for Walmart because it still represents a long-term growth opportunity, which explains why the company is investing in expertise to try to improve its results there,” said Jennifer Bartashus, a consumer staples analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. “While Walmart U.S. has seen a surge in sales growth due to the pandemic and has a strong core business, the company still believes that international success is critical to long-term growth.”

As the growth gap widens between its China hypermarket and membership units, Walmart is pushing closer integration between their functions so that executives from the faster-growing business can play a bigger role in shaping the company’s overall China strategy, according to people familiar with the matter. Walmart China hired McKinsey & Co Inc for its strategy review, the people added.

For example, some Sam’s Club managers are now co-leading hypermarket operations, while there have been job cuts and executive departures on the hypermarket side. The overall performance of the China business was also added as a metric in bonus calculations this year to encourage employees to think outside of their own silos, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg.

Walmart’s strategy in China and elsewhere is to build strong local businesses in what is a highly competitive industry, a representative for the retailer said. In China, the company is transforming into an “omni-channel” business. It’s “not factual” that some hypermarket and membership unit operations have been merged so that Sam’s Club executives can play a bigger role in overall strategy, nor that some of those managers are co-leading some hypermarket operations, she said, without elaborating. Walmart doesn’t comment on compensation policies.

Sales in China’s supermarket and hypermarket sector fell more than 7% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to a year ago, according to data from Kantar Worldpanel, as more Chinese shoppers shift online. Walmart has also flagged softening traffic in its hypermarkets, with the number of such stores in China falling to 378 from 403 at the end of January.

In contrast, the membership-based sector is rapidly growing in popularity as consumers seek out imported goods such as Australian steaks and Belgian chocolates at lower prices.

“The winning formula behind the membership stores lies in their unique product offering and extreme value for money,” said Tianbing Zhang, managing partner of consumer products and retail sector at Deloitte Asia Pacific.

Walmart opened its first Sam’s Club in China in 1996. Costco Wholesale Corp., its main American rival, didn’t enter the country until 2019, but has locked in additional land parcels in wealthy cities such as Hangzhou, in China’s east, and Shenzhen near the border with Hong Kong.

Both are now facing stiff competition from domestic players, particularly as the pandemic accentuates demand for members-only shopping. The model has taken off in China because the products are filtered and have a reputation for higher quality. Specials are also regularly refreshed, while the membership aspect makes it feel more exclusive.

Alibaba, which already controls Sun Art, China’s biggest supermarket chain, is making a splash in the membership segment through its Hema unit, known for its automated storefronts and delivery service. Hema started Store X, its first of the so-called big-box stores, in Shanghai in October 2020 and plans to have 11 outlets by the end of this year. The Hangzhou-based giant, whose online platform Taobao rules e-shopping in China, also has a stake in Carrefour operator Suning.com, which will also open its first members-only store this year.

Other competitors include Metro, a chain operated by Wumei Technology Group, which turned two hypermarkets into members-only stores in June with more conversions in the pipeline.

“The business environment in China is evolving so fast that foreign operators like Walmart are in defensive mode,” said Lingyi Zhao, chief retail and e-commerce analyst at SWS Research in Beijing. “Their edge from the early days is shrinking.”

Though Sam’s Club business in China is growing quickly -- new sign-ups more than doubled versus a year ago in the second quarter, according to Walmart’s financial reports -- the company acknowledges that it needs to expand its network of stores at a much faster pace to maintain its edge.

It plans to have 100 stores in China by 2028 from its current 33. The unit also said in July it would test turning some hypermarkets into membership stores and building new ones in city centers, marking a break from the past where outlets typically opened in locations with large parking lots for weekend shopping trips.

Tina Zhang, chief merchandising officer at Sam’s Club China, said that the unit’s ability to source with its U.S. counterpart helps it gets wider access and better prices -- an advantage Chinese rivals don’t have.

For Walmart, how its China businesses fare also has important implications for its home market as the country has been crucial in teaching its executives about digital evolution. Prior to the pandemic, managers in other locations were invited to travel to China each year in part to witness the latest in consumer tech trends, according to a person familiar with the matter.

“The importance of China for Walmart is learning. You can’t put a number on that,” said Bloomberg Intelligence’s Bartashus. “Chinese customers are so far ahead of the U.S. customers.”

(Updates with new headline.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China Stocks Hammered Again On Regulations Despite Some Optimism

    China stocks fell Wednesday as reports indicated government officials are focused on ensuring adherence to new rules by the nation's regulators.

  • US, China, Europe Grapple With Container Shipping Bottlenecks

    The world's largest regulatory agencies overseeing international container trades met remotely to discuss rampant supply chain disruptions as carriers and their customers brace for more turmoil during the fall peak shipping season. The fifth biennial meeting of the Global Regulatory Summit, hosted on Tuesday by the European Commission, also included the U.S. Federal Maritime Commission and China's Ministry of Transportation. According to the FMC, the meeting focused on three areas: Sectoral deve

  • Chinese government summons gaming firms, says it will crack down on ride-hailing

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China's government on Wednesday summoned gaming firms including Tencent Holdings Ltd and NetEase Inc to ensure they implement new rules for the sector. It also said it would crack down on illegal behaviour in the ride-hailing industry. Beijing last month moved to ban under-18s from playing video games for more than three hours a week in a tighter set of regulations for gaming https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-rolls-out-new-rules-minors-online-gaming-xinhua-2021-08-30 as it looks to strengthen control over sectors of its economy https://www.reuters.com/world/china/education-bitcoin-chinas-season-regulatory-crackdown-2021-07-27 such as tech, education and property.

  • Soros calls on Congress to block BlackRock China investment

    Billionaire and liberal political philanthropist George Soros is panning Blackrock’s China investment foray as a “tragic mistake” and calling on Congress to take action against it.

  • China bans private tutors from giving online classes

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China on Wednesday banned private tutors from giving classes online or in unregistered venues such as residential buildings, hotels and coffee shops, ramping up its effort to stamp out all for-profit tutoring. Authorities this year banned for-profit tutoring in subjects on the school curriculum in an effort to ease pressure on children and parents. A competitive higher education system has made tutoring services popular with parents but the government has sought to reduce the cost of child-rearing in an effort to nudge up a lagging birthrate.

  • Asia's coal prices hit new highs as global utilities scramble for fuel

    Thermal coal prices across Asia hit new highs this week as China and India restock critically low inventories to meet robust power consumption, industry sources said. The most-traded thermal coal futures contract on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange jumped more than 4% on Tuesday to a record high of 979 yuan ($151.63) a tonne. In India, prices of better burning U.S. thermal coal (6900 NAR) in North Indian retail markets have risen by a third in the last 15 days and are up by more than 100% from a year ago to 14,600 Indian rupees a tonne.

  • Internet Giants Take Fire in Korean Echo of China Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Kakao Corp. and Naver Corp. plummeted, set for the biggest declines in years, after South Korean lawmakers warned the nation’s internet giants against abusing their market dominance in the pursuit of profits.Kakao, which runs Korea’s biggest messaging and social media service, plunged more than 11%, on track for its worst drop since 2012. Naver, which runs the messaging platform Line as well as a host of apps, slid more than 8%, poised for its biggest loss in six years. Kakao shou

  • Why Bitcoin is like 'doomsday insurance' as traders mull flash crash, El Salvador effect

    As investors mulled a "flash crash," some discounted the impact of El Salvador, which suffered glitches upon the rollout of its electronic wallet.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Ray Dalio Says China Opportunities Can’t Be Neglected

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire investor Ray Dalio says China and Singapore can’t be neglected, pointing to his personal investments and family office philanthropy commitments. Speaking at a Bloomberg Radar event, the founder of Bridgewater Associates -- the world’s biggest hedge fund -- talked about his long history of visiting and working in Asia, as well as his first visit to China in 1984. Dalio’s personal family office expanded to Singapore in 2020. The billionaire’s comments come amid a brewing

  • Sea Aims to Raise $6.3 Billion in 2021’s Biggest Equity Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Sea Ltd. aims to raise $6.3 billion in the largest equity offering of the year, a deal that will propel a global expansion and acquisitions for Southeast Asia’s largest company.The online gaming and e-commerce firm backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd. is offering 11 million shares, a stake worth about $3.8 billion at Wednesday’s close. It also intends to issue $2.5 billion of equity-linked debt. Sea, which has risen more than 70% this year, fell in post-marketing trading in New York.Th

  • This is what both Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi say you should do if you’re worried about inflation

    “The rate of inflation in the U.S. rose again in July and drove the increase over the past year to a 30-year high,” MarketWatch’s Jeffrey Bartash reported in August. For investors, that news was, no doubt, worrisome, so we looked at what two financial bigwigs, Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi, as well as other pros, have told investors in the past about dealing with inflation (psst: both say you need to keep investing in stocks.) Here (and below) are Bankrate’s list of featured investing products for September. Suze Orman: “Plan on many costs being double what they are today, and keep investing in stocks.”

  • Biden administration announces aid for farm and food workers

    The Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday that it will invest $700 million in grant funding to help farmworkers, meatpacking workers and front-line grocery workers cover health and safety costs incurred due to COVID-19.Why it matters: The program expands pandemic agriculture aid, which has until now largely benefited farm owners, to include the primarily immigrant, low-income workforce, Bloomberg reports.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big pic

  • Another reason to taper: The Fed should stop buying assets because QE is bad fiscal policy

    Printing money to purchase assets makes little sense under conditions of relative tranquility—and raises serious risks.

  • DocuSign Reverses Friday Jump

    DocuSign fell solidly on Tuesday, wiping out Friday's strong post-earnings gain. That gain flashed multiple buy signals, but Tuesday's action was not encouraging. Several other software makers retreated Tue.

  • The Ownership Structure of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) is a Double Edged Sword for the Stock

    Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) has become a market favorite amongst retail investors, while institutional investors remain more cautious. This could lead to some big price moves if either group is proved right or wrong on the company.

  • U.S. trade chief sees 'difficult logistical challenges' for WTO summit

    U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Wednesday spoke by phone with the head of the World Trade Organization and acknowledged the "difficult logistical challenges" facing an upcoming WTO ministerial conference, her office said. Tai thanked WTO Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for her strong leadership since taking office in March, and the two agreed that the WTO must "demonstrate its ability to advance a global trade agenda that increases shared prosperity." The global trade watchdog is due to hold a major ministerial conference of its 164 members in November and December.

  • This Non-Traded REIT Offers 8.4% Dividend Yield

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are a popular option for income-seeking investors, especially in today’s low-interest-rate environment. Yet the options for high-yield REITs are becoming increasingly limited, as share prices have been steadily rising throughout 2021. One option that’s overlooked by many retail investors: non-traded REITs. These are REITs that aren’t traded on any major stock exchanges and can’t be purchased through your brokerage app. What Are Non-Traded REITs? A non-traded

  • Chip Supply Faces New Crunch as Malaysia Plants Shut for a Week

    (Bloomberg) -- The Malaysian semiconductor firm Unisem Bhd. will shut some plants for seven days after three employees died recently from Covid-19, dealing a fresh blow to the chip supplies that carmakers and other companies rely on.The company said it will close Ipoh plants in the state of Perak until Sept. 15 to curb the spread of the disease, which Chairman John Chia said had infected several employees and caused three deaths. The company will then limit the number of staff allowed into the f

  • Here’s why investors are selling Tesla and buying Ford, GM: Analyst

    Coming back from the Labor Day weekend, Tesla shares marked a 2.64% gain on Tuesday, trading at just over $750 by market close. And while some experts are targeting $3,000 per share, TD Ameritrade Chief Market Strategist JJ Kinahan explains why TD Ameritrade’s clients are selling Tesla in the near term.