Walmart robbery suspect apprehended

May 9—WILLIAMSBURG — A man wanted in connection to a forcible shoplifting incident last month has been arrested.

The Williamsburg Police Department is reporting that George Edward Dean, 42, of Williamsburg, is facing a second-degree robbery charge in addition to a failure to appear warrant on a previous possession of methamphetamine charge.

WPD officers along with the Whitley County Sheriff's Department responded to a residence on Peach Lane in Canada Town around 4 p.m. Monday after receiving information about Dean's whereabouts.

Upon arrival, officers found Dean in the yard. According to WPD, the man first ran into the woods a short distance before surrendering and being taken into custody without further incident.

Dean had been wanted for robbery in connection to an April 3 incident at Walmart where he is accused of "using immediate physical force to accomplish a theft (shoplifting)."

At press time, Dean remained lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.

Officers participating in the arrest included K-9 WPD Sergeant Elijah Hunter with K-9 Thor, Officer Dorman Patrick Jr., WCSO Lieutenant David Lassiter and Lt.-Detective Wayne Bird.