Walmart Robot Janitors Coming to Nearly 2,000 Stores

Walmart robot janitors will be moving through the aisles more at close to 2,000 stores.

Source: Mike Mozart via Flickr

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) notes that it is expanding its robotic helpers to more locations. This will have it bringing the Walmart robot janitors to another 1,500 stores across the country. These robots are already at work in 360 WMT locations.

The Walmart robot janitor is the “Auto-C”. This robot is capable of cleaning floors on its own. The company notes that an associate must prep the area first, though. However, once prepped, the bot can clean up instead of the associate.

According to the company, the advantage of the Walmart robot janitor is that it will free up more time for its associates. This will allow them to be more productive and not have to focus as much on mundane tasks.

“Our associates immediately understood the opportunity for the new technology to free them up from focusing on tasks that are repeatable, predictable and manual,” John Crecelius, Senior Vice President of Central Operations for Walmart U.S., said in a statement. “It allows them time to focus more on selling merchandise and serving customers, which they tell us have always been the most exciting parts of working in retail.”

Walmart robot janitors aren’t the only new tech coming to stores. The company also has plans to bring its shelf scanners, FAST Unloaders and Pickup Towers to more locations.

WMT stock was down slightly as of Tuesday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

