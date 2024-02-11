Walmart Salad kit recalled due to Listeria outbreak
A muscle injury kept Messi from taking part in the friendly against a Hong Kong XI.
Shares in Nissan Motor tumbled 12% after quarterly earnings undershot expectations and it cut estimates for car sales due to stiff competition in China.
An Indian parliamentary panel has urged the government to support the growth of domestic fintech players that can provide alternatives to the Walmart-backed PhonePe and Google Pay apps that currently command more than 83% of the country's fast-growing digital payments market. The 58-page report, which includes a series of recommendations, comes at a time when Paytm, another leading payments firm in the country, is reeling from a clampdown on its payments bank business. The Reserve Bank of India's directive last week all but asks Paytm to cease operations of Paytm Payments Bank, which processes most of the transactions for the financial services firm.
It's a "Choose Your Own Adventure" at 3B this fantasy baseball season. Andy Behrens breaks down the position for 2024.
The FCC's war on robocalls has gained a new weapon in its arsenal with the declaration of AI-generated voices as "artificial" and therefore definitely against the law when used in automated calling scams. It may not stop the flood of fake Joe Bidens that will almost certainly trouble our phones this election season, but it won't hurt, either. The new rule, contemplated for months and telegraphed last week, isn't actually a new rule — the FCC can't just invent them with no due process.
Inter Miami's Asian tour comes to an end following Wednesday's game in Japan.
Hertz stock recovered in midday trade following an early slide as the company reported a wider-than-expected fourth quarter loss due to its exposure to EVs, in particular its large Tesla fleet.
Early-stage European venture capital (VC) firm Episode 1 has closed its third fund at £76 million ($95 million), as the London-based investor turns to in-house "data-driven deal sourcing tools" to find the next big thing. Founded in 2013, Episode 1 has a handful of exits to its name from the 70 or so companies it's invested in over the past decade -- these include 3D mapping platform FatMap, which was acquired by Strava last year, and recipe-kit startup SimplyCook, which Nestlé snapped up in 2021. Episode 1 has two previous funds, a £37.5 million inaugural pot followed by a £60 million tranche in 2017, both of which had the backing of a U.K. government scheme known as the Enterprise Capital Fund (via the British Business Bank), which pools public and private funds to invest in "high-growth" businesses.