Walmart, Sam’s Club pharmacies in SC now offer walk-in access for COVID-19 vaccines

Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in South Carolina now offer walk-in access for COVID-19 vaccines, Walmart announced Tuesday.

There are 121 of the pharmacies scattered across the state, according to the company.

Walk-in slots are available “as supply allows,” but that shouldn’t be a big problem. South Carolina’s vaccine supply now outstrips demand.

You don’t need to be a Sam’s Club member to get vaccinated at one of the chain’s pharmacies.

Vaccine appointments are also still an option at Walmart and Sam’s Club. Appointments can be booked online at: https://bit.ly/WalmartImmunizations or http://bit.ly/SamsClubImmunizations

Each pharmacy may carry different vaccine brands (the two online appointment schedulers show which stores offer what). Some Walmart locations, for example, provide Pfizer-BioNTech shots, while others have Moderna and Johnson & Johnson doses.

Walmart pharmacies are open seven days a week, but Sam’s Club pharmacies are closed on Sundays, according to the company.

More than 1.7 million South Carolinians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, state data show. And about 32% of residents 15 or older have been fully vaccinated.

Note: Data in this story are current as of Monday.