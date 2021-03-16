Walmart says Lady Gaga favorite, Brandon Maxwell, to design some of its clothing

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Walmart said on Tuesday that its Free Assembly and Scoop apparel brands will be soon designed by Brandon Maxwell, known for dressing Lady Gaga on numerous occasions, including at recent Met Galas.

Maxwell, who has previously been a judge on reality show Project Runway and has also dressed Michelle Obama and Meghan Markle, will be responsible for designing and helping with sourcing, marketing and production, Walmart said.

The world's biggest retailer - which launched Free Assembly in 2020 and Scoop the prior year - has been trying to make its brands more trendy. It seeks to grow its position in the U.S. fast-fashion market, an area in which rival big box stores like Target have also invested heavily.

Walmart said Maxwell will oversee four collections annually for the two brands, starting with helping with this year's important holiday season wardrobe before his full collections drop in spring 2022.

