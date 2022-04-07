Walmart starting pay range for new truck drivers is between $95,000 and $110,000 after wage increase

Walmart is driving up pay for its truck drivers.

In a blog post Thursday, the nation's largest retailer announced a driver pay increase and said it launched a training program to give employees who work in its distribution or fulfillment centers a chance to become certified Walmart truck drivers.

The pay raise for its 12,000 truck drivers makes the starting range for new drivers between $95,000 and $110,000, according to Walmart spokeswoman Anne Hatfield. The retailer said that $87,500 had been the average that new truck drivers could make in their first year.

The new private fleet development program is a 12-week program taught by the company's "established drivers" who will be called "Certified Driver Trainers."

SPRING SALES: The best spring deals you can shop today from All-Clad, Walmart, Wayfair and Keurig

EGG PRICES 2022: Easter eggs price hike? Bird flu, inflation cause egg prices to rise ahead of holiday and Passover

The moves announced Thursday come as the pandemic has made trucker shortages more severe as demand to move freight reaches historic highs. The American Trucking Associations, a large industry trade group, estimates that the nation is short about 80,000 drivers.

Walmart said the average salary for a long-haul driver is $56,491 and that its starting wage "can nearly double that."

Walmart is driving up the salary for its fleet drivers.

Through the new training program, Walmart is paying for supply chain associates in the Dallas, Texas, and Dover, Delaware areas to earn their commercial driver's license or CDL – which can cost between $4,000 to $5,000 – and become professional Walmart drivers.

DAILY MONEY NEWSLETTER: Money tips and advice delivered right to your inbox. Sign up here

Walmart truck driver jobs: Where to apply

Walmart said it's coming off a record year for hiring truck drivers with over 4,500 hired and that it plans "keep hiring aggressively to meet customer demand."

To apply for one of the Walmart truck driver jobs, go to Drive4walmart.com.

Story continues

EASTER SALES: The 66 best Easter 2022 sales on toys, treats and so much more you can shop right now

BURRITO DAY 2022: Chipotle, Taco Bell, Moe’s have Burrito Day deals, free food Thursday, which also is National Beer Day

Contributing: Associated Press

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter: @KellyTyko. For shopping news, tips and deals, join us on our Shopping Ninjas Facebook group.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Walmart job: Truck driver starting pay up to $110,000 after increase