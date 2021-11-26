Walmart security guard shoots suspect in crowded Tri-Cities parking lot

A man was reported shot by a security officer on Black Friday outside the Kennewick Walmart, according initial reports.

The shooting happened in the parking lot, with callers telling 911 dispatchers that a security guard fired a gun at a suspected shoplifter who may have had a gun about 12:48 p.m.

The guard told police he shot the man two to three times at close range, according to initial dispatch broadcasts.

The suspect was apparently taken into custody about 1:30 p.m. at an apartment on 5th Avenue in Kennewick.

Not long after the shooting, a woman called 911 to say her fiance had shown up at her apartment with gunshot wounds, and was bleeding from his arm and leg.

Two children were with her in the apartment, and he was upset that she called 911, she told the dispatcher.

Police had been searching for the suspect who fled in a car. He was described as being in his 30s, dressed in all black with a black mask.

Shoppers and employees ran from the store when the shots rang out. When police arrived, a team of officers moved through the store evacuating everyone to make sure there were no other victims or suspects inside.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.