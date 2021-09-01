Walmart is set to hire 20,000 permanent supply chain workers to ramp up for the holiday season

George Frey/Getty Images

Walmart is slated to hire 20,000 new workers across its supply chain.

The company has tied the hiring spree to the 2021 holiday season.

Walmart has also made an ongoing effort to expand its supply chain and e-commerce capabilities.

See more stories on Insider's business page.

Walmart is hiring 20,000 new workers to bolster its supply chain going into the 2021 holiday season. Those thousands of new hires will fill full-time and part-time roles and are meant to be permanent jobs, not only seasonal gigs.

In a statement from Walmart US Executive Vice President of Supply Chain Operations Joe Metzger and Senior Vice President for Supply Chain and People Karisa Sprague, the executives announced the hiring push. The retail giant is looking to fill positions in a variety of supply chain roles, including "order fillers, freight handlers, lift drivers, technicians and management positions."

These new roles will be spread "across more than 250 Walmart and Sam's Club distribution centers (DCs), fulfillment centers (FCs) and transportation offices." Walmart estimated that its average hourly wage for supply chain workers is $20.37.

"We know that offering competitive pay is essential in order to build a network for the future," Metzger and Sprague wrote.

On September 8 and September 9, Walmart will also host "special hiring events" for prospective candidates. The company anticipates that the new hires will assist with its holiday 2021 season, as well as its long-term goal of building out stronger e-commerce fulfillment capabilities.

"There's opportunity here to learn from the ground up and add to the culture by putting your own special twist on being a part of a team," Angie Baecke, the general management of a fulfillment center in Plainfield, Indiana, said in a statement sent to Insider.

Read the original article on Business Insider