Walmart settles Ottumwa worker's gender discrimination complaint for $60,000

Walmart has agreed to pay $60,000 and provide new training for managers after the federal government accused it of discriminating against an employee at its Ottumwa store.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed the lawsuit in February 2022, alleging that managers praised the employee, Tiffanee Johnson, and encouraged her to apply for a management position, then declined to promote her after she gave birth and took maternity leave. An assistant manager allegedly told the employee that "decisionmakers" promoted someone else because they didn't believe she would stay with the store long term with a baby at home.

The EEOC also alleged racial discrimination against the worker, but the government voluntarily dismissed that claim while the case was pending.

According to the consent judgment filed Monday, Walmart does not admit to wrongdoing but is agreeing to provide managers at the Ottumwa store with training on federal antidiscrimination laws. The order also bars Walmart from "considering sex, including sex-based stereotypes, as a factor when making any promotion decision in its Ottumwa, Iowa store."

For Johnson, Walmart will pay $30,000 in back pay, and a further $30,000 in compensatory damages.

Walmart spokesperson Kelly Hellbusch said in an emailed statement that "we don't tolerate discrimination of any kind. We're pleased we could amicably resolve this matter." The EEOC declined to comment, noting the order must still be approved by a federal judge.

