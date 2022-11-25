Walmart shooter wrote he was ‘led by Satan’ before killing 6 at Virginia store

The man accused of gunning down six co-workers inside a Walmart breakroom in Virginia wrote a note claiming he’d been “led by Satan” and complaining about his fellow employees and his troubles at work.

The note, released by authorities on Friday, was discovered on the phone of Andre Bing, a 31-year-old accused of opening fire inside a Chesapeake, Va., Walmart, where he worked as an overnight team leader. A pre-shift meeting was underway on Tuesday when Bing, armed with a pistol and several magazines, started shooting at his fellow employees.

“Sorry everyone but I did not plan this I promise things just fell in place like I was led by the Satan,” the note read, according to police.

Bing killed six people and wounded four others before turning the firearm on himself. Police said he died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Prior to the massacre, Bing penned a short missive on his phone, detailing how he was allegedly “harassed” and mocked by associates at the store. Bing also believed that his phone had been hacked.

The screed also included a list of names he felt had either betrayed him or had been “antagonizing” him. Police redacted their names before its release.

The gunman went on to recall how one employee gave him “evil twisted grins” and “looked me in the eyes terrified by a demonic aura.” Bing also believed some of the people he worked with had been “trying to get rid of me since day one.”

He closed out by claiming he was a “loving” person and saying that what he had wanted was to find a wife but that he “didn’t deserve one.”

“My true intent was never to murder anyone believe it or not, I was actually one of the most loving people in the world if you would get to know me,” Bing wrote. “I just wanted a wife that was equally yoked as I and obsessed over the thought; however, I didn’t deserve a wife.”

He concluded: “May God forgive me for what I’m going to do ...”

Bing purchased the firearm used in the attack, a 9 mm handgun, on the same day as the shooting, police said. He had no criminal record and purchased the weapon legally.

One surviving witness said Bing targeted certain people and continued shooting some victims even after they were dead.

“What I do know is that he made sure who he wanted dead, was dead,” Jessica Wilczewski said. “He went back and shot dead bodies that were already dead. To make sure.”

All six of the people killed in the Walmart shooting were employees. They were later identified as Brian Pendleton, 38; Kellie Pyle, 52; Lorenzo Gamble, 42; Randy Blevins, 70 and Tyneka Johnson, 22. A 16-year-old was also shot and killed in the attack, but he has not been identified due to his age.

A motive in the shooting has not been released.

With News Wire Services