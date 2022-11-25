Walmart shooting injures one and sends Black Friday shoppers into chaos, NC cops say

North Carolina officials are searching for a man they say opened fire in a Walmart and injured one person.

Lumberton police say they responded just before 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, to reports of gunshots in the Walmart at 5700 Fayetteville Road.

When officers arrived, as the store was being evacuated, they began to search for the shooter and victims, according to a Facebook post from the police department. Police did not locate the shooter or any victims.

Minutes after their search, though, police were told that a person suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound had arrived at UNC Health Southeastern, the department said. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Later, surveillance footage from the Walmart revealed that the shooter had fled the store alongside other shoppers, police said. The suspect has been identified, but police were still working to locate him.

Police said they were not aware of any other employees or shoppers injured in the incident.

The shooting came three days after a Walmart manager killed seven, including himself, and injured six after opening fire in the break room at a store in Chesapeake, Virginia.

Lumberton is about 130 miles southeast of Charlotte.

‘Cold-blooded killer’ in Halloween mask shoots restaurant customer, Minnesota cops say

Four students are shot as high school dismisses early for Thanksgiving, PA police say

Ex-worker accused in drive-by shooting at restaurant while people dined, CA cops say