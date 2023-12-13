Walmart shooting: What our reporting has uncovered so far

Dec. 13—Editor's note: Every Sunday Josh Sweigart, editor of investigations and solutions journalism, brings you the top stories from the Dayton Daily News and major stories over the past week you may have missed. Go here to sign up to receive the Weekly Update newsletter and our Morning Briefing delivered to your inbox every morning.

Our reporters are investigating how the man who shot four people at a Beavercreek Walmart last month obtained a gun days before the shooting, despite being "pink slipped' for mental health emergencies twice last year.

Here's what we know so far:

—The shooting: On Nov. 20, Benjamin Charles Jones walked into a Beavercreek Walmart and shot four people before turning the gun on himself.

—The victims: Thankfully, all four victims survived. But with serious injuries.

"Let me tell you something: it's your family that this could happen to, and if you're not protecting yourself, and protecting your loved ones ... you're not promised tomorrow," said Terry Swain, the husband of Tiara Taylor-Swain, who was shot while shopping for Thanksgiving ingredients.

—Possible motive: Federal and local investigators are looking into whether the shooting was at least partially racially motivated. A search warrant found Nazi flags and other material at Jones' home.

—The gun: He used a Hi-Point .45 caliber carbine rifle that he purchased at a local gun store two days before the shooting. — Federal investigators say they are looking into whether Jones lied on a federal form when he purchased the gun.

—Statehouse gun debate: Earlier this week, reporter Avery Kreemer reported how a proposed state law could deter local law enforcement officers from helping investigate crimes related to federal gun laws — such as the joint investigation involving Beavercreek police and the FBI. — House Bill 51 would also prohibit state-level enforcement of federal rules restricting use of pistol braces like the one used in the Oregon District shooting in 2019.

—Mental health history: Twice last year, Jones was taken twice to the hospital by Fairborn police for suicidal ideation. — Federal law prohibits someone from buying a gun if they had ever been adjudicated as a mental defective or been committed to a mental institution.

—Our investigation: Reporters Samantha Wildow and London Bishop did an in-depth investigation into how the court system determines someone should be committed or adjudicated mentally unfit, and how that information is supposed to be communicated to the federal background check system.

—Buying a gun: London also visited a local gun shop, where the owner walked her through the steps firearms sellers go through to determine if someone is legally allowed to buy a gun.