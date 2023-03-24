Walmart shooting suspect charged with attempted robbery

Statue of justice (court or lawsuit file illustration)

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Prosecutors charged Cade Davies-Gaeta with attempted robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, accusing him of the March 19 shooting in the West Lafayette Walmart parking lot.

Davies-Gaeta, 18, of rural Lafayette, was in the passenger seat of a white GMC Yukon and had a woman drive him to the Walmart, where he met Gabriel Padgett, according to prosecutors.

Padgett wanted to buy a handgun, and made arrangements by using a cellphone app to meet the seller, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Padgett went to the Walmart, per instructions send via the app. At the Walmart, Padgett received directions to get into a white GMC, according to prosecutors.

When he got into the Yukon, the person in the passenger seat tried to rob him, so Padgett got out of the SUV and was shot in the right leg, according to prosecutors.

Witnesses in the car told police that Davies-Gaeta was the person in the passenger who tried to rob Padgett and shot him, according to prosecutors.

Witnesses include the driver of the SUV and another person who was inside the vehicle at the time of the robbery, according to prosecutors.

The next day, police arrested Davies-Gaeta at a home near Rochester, according to prosecutors.

He remained incarcerated on Friday at the Tippecanoe County Jail without bond on a warrant for failing to show up for his change-of-plea hearing in February on pending gun charges, according to online jail and court records.

On Friday, prosecutors filed a motion to revoke his bond on the pending charges, according to online court records. A hearing on that motion is scheduled for April 14.

