Walmart shooting trial: Prosecution wants 2023 start, defense wants a delay to 2025

A federal judge Wednesday postponed setting a date in the trial for a man accused of killing 23 people Aug. 3, 2019, in an El Paso Walmart.

U.S. prosecutors want the trial for the accused shooter Patrick Crusius to begin in June 2023. Defense attorneys are asking for a date no sooner than March 2025.

U.S. District Court Judge David C. Guarderrama postponed setting the date, saying he would consider attorneys' competing proposals. He said he would reconvene the court in late March.

From left, Chausiana Taylor, 16, and David Hernandez, 17, pay their respects to the victims of the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting during a visit to the Grand Candela memorial at the Cielo Vista-area Walmart in El Paso. The pair said it was their first time going back to the Walmart and decided to take a moment to remember the victims. The couple visited the site on July 31, 2021.

Guarderrama said the community's anxiety "is not lost on the court" and affirmed his desire to set a date. He also said he wanted the government to confirm whether it would pursue the death penalty.

El Paso Walmart shooting: A timeline of tragedy

Federal prosecutor Ian Martinez Hanna said the government was not ready to determine the death penalty but would do so in "a reasonable time" ahead of a trial, once scheduled.

Defense attorney Joe Spencer told the court his team is considering "affirmative defenses," including insanity, for the accused shooter. He said the defense needed additional time to prepare for the trial and said there are "1.7 million files" and "793 gigabytes of video" attorneys needed to comb through in the ongoing discovery process.

Crusius is accused of killing 23 people and wounding dozens of others in a racially motivated attack targeting Hispanic shoppers at the El Paso Walmart. The attack is one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso shooting: Patrick Crusius defense team wants 2025 trial