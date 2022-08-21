Walmart shopper accidentally fires gun, wounding himself and 3 others, GA cops say

A Walmart shopper accidentally fired his gun inside the store, injuring himself and three other people, according to Georgia police.

Officers with the Lovejoy Police Department responded to a call around 12:20 p.m. on Aug. 21 about several people who had been shot at a local Walmart, the department said in a release.

When police arrived at the scene, they soon determined that a single shot had been fired and it came from one of the wounded.

The 29-year-old “mishandled a firearm,” causing it to go off, police said. A round fired, hitting the man and three other shoppers.

It’s not clear how the bullet struck the three bystanders, but McClatchy News reached out to Lovejoy police for more details.

All four people received medical attention, according to the release. Their injuries were non-life-threatening.

The gun was loaded but not holstered, and the owner wasn’t handling the weapon with a “reasonable standard of care,” police said, adding that “(his) actions put all other patrons and employees of the business at risk.”

The shopper is facing a charge of reckless conduct and will be booked into the Clayton County Jail, police said.

McClatchy reached out to Walmart for comment.

Lovejoy, population around 6,500, is roughly 23 miles south of downtown Atlanta.

