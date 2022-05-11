Walmart shopper shot to death during dispute in North Carolina store, police say

A 24-year-old man was shot and killed at a Walmart in North Carolina, authorities said.

Police responded to a shooting at a Walmart store at about 2 p.m. May 10 in High Point, about 20 miles southwest of Greensboro, according to a news release from the High Point Police Department.

Police said they found a man with several gunshot wounds. The man, identified as Demaurice S. Turner, was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries, police said.

Officers arrested Zyicoren A. Little, 20, of High Point on a charge of first-degree murder.

This is an ongoing investigation, officers said, but added that “there is no threat to the general public” as this was an “isolated incident” involving only the two men.

