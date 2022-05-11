Walmart shopper shot to death during dispute in North Carolina store, police say

Alan Diaz/AP
Cassandre Coyer
·1 min read

A 24-year-old man was shot and killed at a Walmart in North Carolina, authorities said.

Police responded to a shooting at a Walmart store at about 2 p.m. May 10 in High Point, about 20 miles southwest of Greensboro, according to a news release from the High Point Police Department.

Police said they found a man with several gunshot wounds. The man, identified as Demaurice S. Turner, was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries, police said.

Officers arrested Zyicoren A. Little, 20, of High Point on a charge of first-degree murder.

This is an ongoing investigation, officers said, but added that “there is no threat to the general public” as this was an “isolated incident” involving only the two men.

Mom posing as UPS driver shoots woman she thinks killed son, feds say. She was wrong

Driver charged after violent road rage in McDonald’s drive-thru, California cops say

Man steals baseball bat from Walmart and attacks officer with it, California cops say

Delivery drivers sue Amazon after Georgia man mistook them for burglars and shot them

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Kansas City man found not guilty in 2017 killing of three Tulsa men

    Ravon Freeman’s not guilty verdict is the first acquittal of 2022, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s office.

  • Naples man to serve life sentence in state prison for 2018 fatal shooting of his wife

    "He has a gun, he has a gun, he's going to kill me... he just shot me," the woman said in a 911 call, according to the State Attorney's Office.

  • DOJ investigates murders of six Black men during the 1970 Augusta Riot, seeks witnesses

    The Department of Justice is investigating the 1970 jailhouse death of 16-year-old Charles Oatman and the murders of six men […] The post DOJ investigates murders of six Black men during the 1970 Augusta Riot, seeks witnesses appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Police video shows arrest of Alabama inmate and accomplice

    STORY: Dashcam footage showed 38-year-old Casey White being detained at the crash site and restrained on the hood of a police car. Evansville, Indiana police also released graphic bodycam footage showing corrections officer, 56-year-old Vicky White, being pulled from the vehicle after authorities said she suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.Vicky White was taken to a hospital and later died, authorities said.In the footage released on Tuesday, police can be seen surrounding the overturned Cadillac driven by the couple and discussing how to get her out of the vehicle.“She’s got a gun in her hand… she’s still breathing. I see chest rising,” says an officer kneeling by the car.The bodycam footage then shows a gun being extracted from her hand before several officers pull her from the vehicle and then call out for medics.

  • Former Red Bank Council president charged with stealing thousands from non-profit

    Former Red Bank Council President Hazim Yassin has been charged with stealing thousands of dollars from a non-profit education foundation, officials said.

  • Daniel E. Wardell Sr. sentenced to three years in prison for sex offense against child

    Baltic man, 35, sentenced to three years in prison for having sexual contact with girl who was 7 and 8 years old at the time

  • GE medical dye shortage felt beyond US as German hospital affected

    A shortage of dye for medical scans produced by General Electric's healthcare unit in China is affecting regions beyond the United States with a German hospital warned of a supply squeeze. GE Healthcare, through a spokesperson, said on Wednesday that the weeks-long outage at the company's Shanghai production plant due to the city's COVID-19 lockdown is not only affecting U.S. hospitals but also other world regions it did not specify, though to a less extent. Some of the largest U.S. hospitals have prepared this week for critical shortages and the GE unit has responded by increasing output of contract agents at its factory in Ireland and sending products by air freight to meet demand.

  • Coinbase loses half its value in a week as crypto slumps

    Cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase has lost half its value in the past week, including its biggest one-day drop ever on Wednesday as the famously volatile crypto market weathers yet another slump. Coinbase reported a $430 million net loss in the first quarter, or $1.98 per share, on declining sales and active users. It’s unlikely those results surprised investors — Coinbase shares declined 43% in the four days leading up to their earnings release Tuesday.

  • Convicted Kentucky coroner faces more charges. One count involves transporting eyes

    The former Scott County coroner is still facing charges of receiving stolen property, abusing public trust, official misconduct, perjury and possession of a controlled substance.

  • New York judge says contempt-of-court order would be lifted if Trump complies with conditions

    Former president required to pay $110,000 in fines and continue search for subpoenaed records and explain his and the Trump Organization's document-retention practices.

  • Melbourne police officer resigns after multiple internal investigations, notice of termination

    A Melbourne officer, who was pulled over in January on suspicion of drunken driving, resigned Monday

  • Internet troll faces trial after Capitol riot plea fizzles

    A federal judge scheduled a trial next year for a far-right internet troll after the man, known to his social media followers as “Baked Alaska,” balked at pleading guilty on Wednesday to a criminal charge stemming from the U.S. Capitol riot. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan refused to accept a guilty plea by Anthime Gionet after he professed his innocence at the start of what was scheduled to be a plea agreement hearing. Instead, the judge set a March 2023 trial date for Gionet, who is charged with a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing inside a Capitol building.

  • Rep. Barbara Lee: Decision to have an abortion as a teen was 'no one else's business'

    Choosing to have an abortion in a back alley in Mexico as a teenager was a “personal and private” decision for California Rep. Barbara Lee, she told Yahoo News. In the years before Roe v. Wade, it was her best option.

  • Man charged with killing mother at sea to inherit estate

    A man found floating on a raft off the coast of New England in 2016 after his boat sank was charged in an indictment unsealed Tuesday with killing his mother at sea to inherit the family's estate. The eight-count indictment released in federal court in Burlington, Vermont, also says Nathan Carman shot and killed his grandfather, John Chakalos, at his home in Windsor, Connecticut, in 2013 as part of an effort to defraud insurance companies, but he was not charged with that killing. Carman was found in an inflatable raft eight days after leaving a Rhode Island marina to go fishing with his mother, Linda Carman, who was never found.

  • Clarence Dixon execution updates: Deana Bowdin's family finds finality, relief in execution

    Clarence Wayne Dixon was executed on May 11 at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Florence for the 1978 murder of ASU student Deana Bowdoin.

  • Runaway Guard Killed Herself as Cops Chased Her and Inmate

    Lauderdale County SheriffAlabama jail guard Vicky White fatally shot herself as she and escaped murder suspect Casey White were being chased by law enforcement in Indiana on Monday, ending an extraordinary 11 days on the run that captivated the nation.“We’ve captured them,” Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said in Evansville, Indiana, a five-hour drive from the Florence, Alabama, lockup the pair had vanished from.Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton, Vicky White’s former boss, told re

  • Watch: Cops Pull Mortally Wounded Guard on the Lam From Flipped Cadillac After Hunting Down Prison Lovers

    Evansville County Sheriff’s DepartmentLaw enforcement officers in Indiana warned each other about the gun Vicky White had in her hand as they discussed how to retrieve her from her flipped vehicle, according to footage of the incident released by the Evansville Police Department on Tuesday.In one video, officers on the scene crouch in the grassy ditch by the overturned Cadillac, minutes after a U.S. Marshal rammed it, ending both a short police chase and White’s 11-day stint on the run with a mu

  • ‘Get Out and Run’: Runaway Prison Guard’s Last Words Revealed in Audio of 911 Call

    Lauderdale CountyThe Alabama corrections official who died of a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase with her escaped inmate lover could be heard screaming in a desperate call to 911 made in her final moments.In a seven-minute audio recording released by Evansville Central Dispatch, Vicky White can be heard apparently panicking as cops in Indiana closed in Monday. The dramatic ending came after she and Casey White, the murder inmate who she allegedly sprung from an Alabama pri

  • Judge nixes Jan. 6 plea deal after right-wing streamer 'Baked Alaska' declares himself 'innocent'

    WASHINGTON — A right-wing internet personality who live-streamed himself storming the U.S.

  • Person of interest in Brittanee Drexel case has been arrested in Georgetown County

    Brittanee Drexel disappeared in 2009 during a spring break trip to Myrtle Beach with friends.