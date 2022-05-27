Walmart shopper shot and killed trying to stop shoplifting suspect, Ohio police say

A Walmart shopper trying to help stop a man accused of trying to steal from the store’s electronics department was shot and killed, authorities in Ohio said. A store employee was also shot and wounded.

Authorities were called to the Fairfield Township Walmart shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday, May 26, after shots were fired, according to a news release from police.

Witnesses reported a man wearing a COVID-19 face mask was attempting to shoplift, police said. A shopper tried to stop him, so the man pulled away and began running toward the front doors.

As the man, later identified as Anthony F. Brown, tried running away, witnesses reported a second shopper went to stop him, according to police.

That’s when Brown pulled out a handgun, police said, and fatally shot the customer. A worker who was also trying to help was hit by a bullet.

The employee was taken to a hospital and is in serious condition as of May 27, police said.

Brown got away, but a description of his vehicle was released. The Hamilton Police Department found the car at a store in Hamilton, about 4 miles west of Fairfield Township.

A passenger in the car was interviewed as well as several witnesses, according to the news release.

That’s when authorities identified Brown, 32, of Hamilton, as a suspect in the shooting. He was believed to be in the area of a hotel in Middletown, about 15 miles northeast of Hamilton.

Law enforcement searched the area and learned he may have been inside a hotel room.

“During a search of the building, Brown jumped out of a first floor window and attempted to run from the area, dropped a handgun, and was apprehended and placed under arrest,” authorities said.

Brown was booked into jail on charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated murder and having weapons under disability, police said. More charges may be filed.

The case is under investigation. If you have additional information, police ask you call Fairfield Township detectives at 513-887-4179 or CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

Fairfield Township is about 30 miles north of Cincinnati.

