Walmart shoppers can rent lawn mowers and other tools at some Charlotte area stores

1 / 2

Walmart shoppers can rent lawn mowers and other tools at some Charlotte area stores

Catherine Muccigrosso
·2 min read

Some Charlotte-area Walmart customers can add tool and equipment rental to their shopping list.

Sunbelt Rentals is opening locations inside some Walmart stores offering equipment rentals for do-it-yourself projects and professional customers, Sunbelt Rentals said in a news release Tuesday.

Each location will stock products like pressure washers, lawnmowers, brush cutters and paint sprayers, as well as ladders and hand trucks. Half day, daily and weekly rental rates are available.

Sunbelt Rentals will open in 10 North Carolina stores and one in South Carolina. Stores in the Charlotte are:

1830 Galleria Boulevard and 9820 Callabridge Court, Charlotte.

2406 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Monroe.

150 Concord Commons Place, Concord.

323 S. Arlington St., Salisbury.

2101 Younts Road, Indian Trail.

1151 Stonecrest Boulevard, Tega Cay.

Other locations are in Lincolnton, Morganton, Conover and Lenoir.

The company plans to expand into other markets later this year.

“Rental for maintenance, renovations or home improvement projects can help customers get the job done — without a significant investment or the responsibility of ownership,” Joel Theros, senior vice president of strategic initiatives at Sunbelt Rentals, said in a statement.

Sunbelt Rentals has a mobile app for equipment reservations, to find locations, schedule pickup and watch instructional videos.

Officials from Sunbelt Rentals did not immediately respond Tuesday for comment about how many jobs the new locations could create.

Another local retailer, Lowe’s, last year launched an equipment rental program in the Charlotte market, offering professional-grade tools and equipment for pros and do-it-yourselfers. The Mooresville-based company added 4,000-square-foot rental departments at store properties.

Five years ago, Sunbelt Rentals invested $8 million to expand its Fort Mill, S.C., headquarters in York County, The Herald in Rock Hill reported. The company has more than 925 locations in the U.S. and Canada and an equipment fleet that exceeds $10 billion, according to to Sunbelt Rentals.

Recommended Stories

  • GameStop's Reddit-fuelled trading surge could plunge 94% as it faces growing competition from rival digital games, one Wall Street analyst says

    Woo downgraded the company's stock to "sell" from "hold," and lowered his 12-month price target to $10 per share from $12.

  • Biden picks up toy of slain Capitol officer’s daughter during emotional memorial service

    During a memorial service at the US Capitol Rotunda for Officer William Evans, President Joe Biden picked up a toy dropped by the officer’s daughter, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told his family that while “no words are adequate” to address their loss, “we hope it’s a comfort to you that so many now know about your dad and know he’s a hero”. “And that the President of the United States is picking up one of your distractions.” Officer Evans was killed outside the Capitol on 2 April after a driver struck two officers before slamming into a security barrier outside the Capitol, then exited the car with a knife, according to police.

  • Baseball camp requires kids 12 and up to get COVID vaccine. But they’re not eligible

    “It’s like asking to bring a unicorn to the game.”

  • Will McConnell 'grovel' before Trump to unite the Republican Party?

    Republicans have a shot at winning the House and/or Senate in 2022, and President Trump may well run for president again in 2024, so in theory, Trump and Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky), restored to majority leader, "could be back serving together in fewer than four years," Burgess Everett and Marianne Levine write at Politico. "But not if Trump keeps calling McConnell a 'dumb son of a bitch' and a 'stone-cold loser," as he did Saturday, in a widely panned speech before Republican donors. "Hopefully there will be some sort of truce," Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), McConnell's No. 2, said Monday. "It's in everybody's best interest — including the former president, if he wants to continue to stay viable politically — to help us win the majority in 2022." Instead, Trump released another statement Monday night accusing McConnell of being too weak to "fight for the presidency" and, more stingingly, "fight for the court." "The feud is mostly one-sided as of late," Burgess and Levine concede. "McConnell barely utters Trump's name these days and has no communication with the former president." But the rapprochement would have to be one-sided, too, Politico's Playbook explains: Trump demands loyalty and doesn't give it in return. So even though it's Trump taking potshots — not McConnell — peace would require McConnell to do what House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and NRSC Chair Rick Scott (R-Fla.) have done in recent days: grovel. Scott over the weekend awarded Trump some sort of "NRSC Champion for Freedom Award" to butter him up. But can McConnell really stomach doing something like that after Jan. 6? [Politico] Well, "if there's one thing that motivates McConnell more than anything, it's being majority leader," Playbook argues. "So perhaps a little ring-kissing will seem worth it if it's the price of taking back the Senate. Or not." Read more about the politics of a McConnell-Trump detente at Politico. More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the shark7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisyBiden gets positive GOP reviews after infrastructure meeting, a hard no on corporate tax hike

  • Judge’s ruling spells trouble for Missouri pension’s lawsuit against Canadian firm

    MOSERS, which pays benefits to 51,000 retirees from Missouri government, sued Catalyst Capital Group last year, accusing the firm of mishandling its investments.

  • Officer who shot Daunte Wright was training new recruit at time of shooting

    48-year-old officer is 26-year veteran of the force, having got police license in 1995 aged 22

  • Police officer who pepper-sprayed US Army soldier fired

    The black army lieutenant filed a lawsuit against two policemen in Virginia after a traffic stop turned violent.

  • ‘Unlike anything we’ve seen in modern history’: Attacks against journalists soar during Black Lives Matter protests

    Arrests of US journalists halfway through 2020 outnumber number of jailed reporters in China in 2019

  • Review: A new exposé is an air-tight indictment of the family behind the opioid crisis

    Patrick Radden Keefe's much-anticipated "Empire of Pain" lays it all bare

  • Baby killed, two children wounded in random New York drive-by shooting

    Child that was killed would have turned one later this month

  • Daunte Wright: Obamas say police killing reveals ‘how badly we need to reimagine policing and public safety’

    Following ‘another senseless tragedy’, former first family stresses urgency for ‘nationwide changes that are long overdue’ to address racial inequities

  • Johnson & Johnson vaccine news – live: Biden says ‘there’s enough’ Covid shots amid pause over blood clots

    Follow the latest updates live

  • Everything we know about six cases that paused the Johnson & Johnson rollout

    Decision comes ‘out of an abundance of caution’, the Food and Drug Administration says

  • Sir Anthony Hopkins becomes oldest recipient of best actor Bafta

    Sir Anthony Hopkins became the oldest recipient of the best actor Bafta on Sunday night, but gave the ceremony a miss because he did not think he would win. The 83-year-old had been invited to attend the event via Zoom, along with all the other nominees, but was notable by his absence. Instead, he was painting in his hotel room in Wales, where he had just arrived for a holiday. His family informed him of his win, for his performance as a dementia patient in The Father. “I heard this cheer next door. I thought, ‘What’s happening? Are they watching a football match?’” Sir Anthony said. He then received a message of congratulations from the film’s director, Florian Zeller. He had equipped Zeller with a short note to read out in the event of his win.

  • White House says supply of other COVID vaccines is enough as new J&J guidance weighed

    A CDC official told McClatchy that an FDA advisory panel on vaccines, set to meet Wednesday, has a variety of options before them.

  • Iran to enrich uranium to 60 per cent, upping ante for nuclear talks

    Iran said Tuesday it would dramatically increase its uranium enrichment levels in response to an attack on its Natanz nuclear facility, a further breach of its nuclear deal with world powers that ongoing talks are struggling to salvage. Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who is leading negotiations in Vienna on saving the nuclear deal, said Tehran would begin enriching uranium to 60 per cent purity on Wednesday, according to state TV, up from the 20 per cent it is currently producing. Tehran has informed the United Nations' International Atomic Energy Agency, which declined to comment. The 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action limited enrichment to 3.67 per cent but Iran has progressively reduced its adherence to the pact since former president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States three years ago. Enrichment of this level is still short of the 90 per cent needed to produce nuclear weapons. There are civilian applications for highly enriched uranium, including for research and fuel for nuclear-powered ships. Mr Araghchi cited medical purposes as the ostensible reason for the 1,000 new centrifuges that he said would be added to the Natanz facility, which was damaged in an apparent sabotage attack last week that Iran blamed on Israel. Foreign Minister Javad Zarid said on Tuesday that Israel had made a "very bad gamble if it thought that the attack will weaken Iran’s hand in the nuclear talks. On the contrary, it will strengthen our position.” Israel has not formally commented on the incident. Iran promised revenge for the attack. The move to increase enrichment – which could enable Iran’s growing uranium stockpile to be further enriched to weapons-grade in a shorter time frame – will up the ante for talks in the Austrian capital this week. One of the core aims of the 2015 deal was to extend the time the Islamic Republic would need to accumulate enough fissile material to produce an atomic warhead from less than three months to a year. Iran denies it seeks nuclear weapons. The remaining signatories to the agreement – Iran, the UK, France, Germany, Russia, and China – are discussing a US return to the pact. A delegation from Washington is in Vienna but is not meeting directly with Iranian officials. Israel vehemently opposes the United States returning to the agreement, arguing instead for a new deal that addresses Iran’s ballistic missile programme and its support for proxy forces across the region, which have carried out attacks on shipping and Saudi Arabia. On Tuesday, Iranian-backed al-Alam TV reported that an Israeli-owned vessel was struck off the coast of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. There were no reported casualties and no immediate claim of responsibility. The Bahamas-flagged Hyperion Ray, which is owned by Tel Aviv-based Ray shipping company, was struck by an Iranian ballistic missile, causing minor damage, security sources told Israeli broadcaster Channel 12 news. Iran and Israel have reportedly been engaged in tit-for-tat strikes on shipping in the region for months, while Tehran accuses Israel of a spate of audacious strikes on its nuclear programme inside Iran.

  • Charlotte Hornets may be down 4 starters vs. Los Angeles Lakers tonight

    Injuries continue to pile up for the Charlotte Hornets, who’ve lost a third starter and maybe a fourth versus NBA champions.

  • Billionaire gives $18 million to Charlotte YMCA. Here’s how the money will be spent.

    The donation from MacKenzie Scott came as YMCA has been dealing with a $40 million revenue decline because of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • UM hopes these two former top recruits can help; where they stand. And personnel notes

    Besides importing two talented Southeastern Conference transfers (cornerback Tyrique Stevenson and defensive end Deandre Johnson) and bringing aboard a loaded recruiting class including five-star tackle Leonard Taylor, the Miami Hurricanes defense also is essentially injecting players who were ranked 40th and 170th nationally in their recruiting classes.

  • David Beckham joins Disney+ for grassroots football show

    The former England and Manchester Utd star will mentor young players for the series Save Our Squad.