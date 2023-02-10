Walmart shoppers thwart attempt to kidnap child from shopping cart, Colorado cops say

A woman accused of trying to kidnap a young child from a Walmart shopping cart has been arrested, Colorado police said.

Shoppers in the store were able to thwart the woman’s kidnapping attempt on Thursday, Feb. 9, and held the woman until officers arrived, the Alamosa Police Department said in a news release posted to the city’s Facebook page.

The child was reunited with family, police said. The age of the child was not released.

The 50-year-old woman, of Blanca, was booked into the Alamosa County Detention Center and is facing a number of charges, including kidnapping, child abuse and disorderly conduct, police said.

Alamosa is about 120 miles southwest of Pueblo.

